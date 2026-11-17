More than 120 attendees enjoyed fine wine and food tastings at the Palm Harbor Museum’s annual Wine Around Palm Harbor on Nov. 7. The event raised an estimated $5,000 — support that allows the museum to continue preserving and sharing local history. The tastings were spread among seven tables on the museum grounds, each representing the area’s seven historic districts: Palm Harbor, Curlew, Crystal Beach, Sutherland, Ozona, Wall Springs and East Lake.

Decking the halls at the Hartley House

The Palm Harbor Museum is closed for Thanksgiving but will open its doors Saturday, Nov. 28, to decorate for the holidays. Volunteers are welcome from 9 a.m. to noon to trim the Hartley House’s holiday trees and arrange its vintage decorations. Helpers will also enjoy free eggnog, cookies and warm community spirit. To join in, email palmharbormuseum@outlook.com.

Ending America 250 on a high note

The public is invited to close out the nation’s semiquincentennial with “America 250 – a Musical Celebration!” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave. Palm Harbor Museum volunteers Joy Katzen-Guthrie, a pianist, vocalist and composer, and Deb Carson, an artist, writer and podcaster, will present a program of music from throughout American history to mark the nation’s milestone anniversary. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. Light refreshments will be served.

Free holiday fun for all ages

Holiday crafts, games and time together await visitors of all ages at the final 2026 Palm Harbor Museum’s Intergenerational Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Pinellas Community Foundation and Faith Mission Grant are sponsoring this free indoor-outdoor event. Families will enjoy a wealth of arts and crafts, activities and games. Refreshments will include frozen custard provided by Culver’s. No reservations are necessary.

Museum’s holiday giving campaign launches in December

The Palm Harbor Museum’s annual Home for the Holidays year-end fundraising campaign begins in December, with a goal of raising $5,000 by year’s end. Donations support the museum’s programs, exhibits and grounds, including the Citrus Grove House, native landscaping, wind phone, and table-top displays curated by history-loving volunteers. To contribute, contact the museum at 727-724-3054 or palmharbormuseum@outlook.com.

Visit, volunteer and stay connected

The Palm Harbor Museum, 2043 Curlew Road, welcomes visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and closed on holidays. For information or to volunteer, call 727-724-3054, email palmharbormuseum@outlook.com or visit palmharbormuseum.com.