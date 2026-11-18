PALM HARBOR — If thoughts of crowded stores, long lines and searching for the perfect gift have been causing you angst in the runup to the holiday season, help is on the way.

One-of-a-kind, affordable gifts will be plentiful at the Palm Harbor Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 21-22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor. Admission is free. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.

The two-day event will showcase a variety of unique gifts. This juried outdoor craft extravaganza features a vast array of artistic media, including jewelry, pottery, printmaking, fiber arts, sculpture, painting, clothing, and more.

Presented by American Craft Endeavors, the outdoor craft festival offers a chance for residents and visitors to peruse and shop for practical and whimsical works of quality crafts in a pedestrian-friendly setting. The event is pet friendly for leashed animals. Each artisan is on-site during the entire festival, allowing patrons to meet and to discover the techniques and inspirations behind each piece.

The original crafts are handmade in America with prices set to suit all budgets.

Don and Cristina Williams, raku artists from St. Petersburg, will be taking part in the festival.

This couple collaborates on each piece, perfecting their skills in the ancient Japanese art of shino glaze, a process that has not changed in centuries yet yields a different effect with each finished piece. They welcome the opportunity to meet and speak with art enthusiasts and potential investors they meet at each festival.

“I was born to do art,” Don said in an email. “I love it, live it and love to share with others. I have been doing pottery almost 30 years now. My wife Cristina is very talented as well and we do a lot of collaborative pieces like our penguins and cats.”

The couple frequently participates in American Craft Endeavors craft shows throughout Florida, sharing their work and their love for raku pottery.

Ocean and landscape photographer Jimmy Chadsey is a Florida native, currently living on the Sunshine State’s Gulf Coast. Chadsey developed a true passion for the ocean at an early age, enjoying fishing, surfing and free diving. Through his photography, he shares his love for the ocean by showing us what his eyes see.

Christopher and Nancy Adamo have lived in St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as Cape Cod. Now they call Sarasota home. The couple has always been drawn to artistic expression, and they create and present their designs with the creativity and passion they have for jewelry making.

According to the Adamos, larimar is their biggest seller — and that’s good because it is their favorite gemstone as well.

“Larimar is an extremely rare precious stone that is only found in one very small location, on the island of the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean,” the Adamos explain on their website.

Only a fraction of mined larimar is of the highest grade, having a pleasing blue color palette. The unique color and patterns within larimar are the result of mixing and cooling that occurred as the stone formed.

“We look forward to sharing our creations with you.” The Adamos also make custom pieces for men and women.

St. Pete printmaker Mike Williams is among the most collected artists on tour in Florida. His nostalgia-inducing work captures the feel of old Florida in every work of art.

“I would have to say I am more of a professional daydreamer than an artist,” Williams said. “Instead of paying attention in class, I would daze off thinking of far-off places, which were more interesting and exciting than a classroom. Two weeks after graduating I started working as a carpenter, building homes on the shores of Lake Erie. After three years of this, it was clear to me that this was not going to be my path in life.”

Williams said he started concentrating on what he loved years earlier: drawing.

“I took a chance one Saturday morning and walked door-to-door offering to create renderings of the many summer cottages as well as their boats to the weekend vacationers,” he explained. “It took off from there. Not only did it get my name out there quickly, but it allowed me to quit my full-time job and focus on what I loved.”

For additional information on the Palm Harbor Craft Festival and other shows, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.