TAMPA — Multi-hyphenate entertainer Nick Cannon is on the road for “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ’N Out Live: The Next Generation,” bringing a new era of the iconic comedy and music franchise to the Tampa Bay area on Monday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $52.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

For more than two decades, “Wild ‘N Out” has remained one of television’s most influential comedy franchises, seamlessly blending improv comedy, hip-hop, celebrity guests and audience participation into a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience. Now entering its 22nd season, the franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, helping launch the careers of comedians including Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Katt Williams, DC Young Fly and Mikey Day, while welcoming hundreds of celebrity guests spanning music, sports, television and film. Now, fans will have the chance to experience that same energy live.

Cannon has entertained audiences for over 20 years. He is currently the executive producer and host of Fox’s hit TV series “The Masked Singer” which is entering its 14th season. He is the creator, host and executive producer of the sketch comedy show “Wild N Out,” going into its 22nd season.