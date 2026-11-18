TAMPA — For Busch Gardens fans still lamenting the loss of the beloved Kumba roller coaster, the Tampa theme park has some news to lift their spirits.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Nov. 18 unveiled plans for a new family-friendly water attraction. Simbi Rush is set to open in summer 2027, a Busch Gardens spokesperson told the Beacons.

Here what to know about the new ride.

It’s a record-setter

Busch Gardens says Simbi Rush will be North America’s first and the world’s fastest launched water coaster. It will hit speeds of 40 mph with two major launches that send guests on a journey through the Congo.

It’s part coaster, part water slide

Manufactured by MACK Rides, the ride merges the rapid acceleration and uphill momentum of a roller coaster with the track design, water flow and splash-landing experience of a water slide. A high-energy propulsion system blasts the ride vehicles forward.

There’s a story behind the splash

The ride is named for Simbi, a guardian spirit of water and nature in Central Africa. Guests set out on what seems like a peaceful cruise across a sacred lake watched over by the ancient spirit, until the trip turns to chaos. As the boat is seized by the water, riders must decide: Is this the wrath of the spirit, or just a trick of the lake?

It’s built to beat the Florida heat

Park officials say guests have been asking for more ways to cool off during the hottest months. Simbi Rush is also a centerpiece of the park’s $200 million planned five-year investment in enhancements. It will be built where the Stanley Falls Flume once stood.

“This ride is unlike anything we have ever done before. It’s fast, it’s fun and refreshing,” said Brian Bacica, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or riding with the whole family, it’s an experience you simply won’t find anywhere else!”