TAMPA — Disney Concerts, Disney+ and AEG Presents will bring the next “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” to the Tampa Bay area on Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $60.20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

The show will feature stars from the “Descendants,” “Zombies” and “Camp Rock” film franchises including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Rene, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.

Last year’s “Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour” was a smashing success, thrilling sold-out crowds in over 40 arenas. It was named the Top Family Tour of 2025 by Billboard Magazine and it was nominated for Top Family Tour of 2025 by Pollstar. The tour yielded a Disney+ Concert Special and the “Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour - The Live Album.”

The 2026 tour builds on that momentum. The all-new “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” brings together the worlds of three franchises in an unforgettable new arena spectacular. A pop concert of the highest caliber, this year’s cast features an exceptionally talented lineup of Disney stars. Fans will experience an evening packed with hit songs from all three franchises brought together in a brand-new production with fresh mashups and fan favorite songs. Next-level choreography and electrifying special effects create an evening filled with nonstop delight, fan interactions and nostalgia. Come dressed as your favorite character, sing along all night, and experience the music and moments from “Descendants,” “Zombies” and “Camp Rock” colliding on stage in this all-new concert experience.