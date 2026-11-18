PALMETTO — The Manatee County Farm City Week Beef Workshop and Prospect Show is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Manatee County Fairgrounds Mosaic Arena, 1402 14th Ave. W.

The hands-on youth beef cattle experience was designed for Manatee County beef exhibitors and youth interested in learning more about the beef industry.

The day begins with participant check-in and weigh-in from 7-8 a.m., followed by a workshop at 8:30 a.m. on Beef Cattle Nutrition, where participants will learn how proper nutrition plays an important role in keeping their animals healthy, growing and ready for the show ring. Participants will also have the opportunity to build their knowledge and hone their showmanship skills.

After the workshop, lunch will be provided for all participants, followed by the Prospect Show at noon, starting with Showmanship and followed by Heifers and Steers. The day traditionally ends around 5 p.m. depending on the number of entries and the pace of the show.

Current Manatee County beef exhibitors and young people interested in getting started with beef cattle are encouraged to learn, gain valuable experience, meet other young livestock exhibitors and have a great day with your animals.

The workshop is free for youth who are not entering an animal in the Prospect Show. All workshop participants must register.

For youth exhibitors in the Prospect Show, registration is $25 per animal entry. Showmanship entry is free.

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1999803646540?aff=oddtdtcreator