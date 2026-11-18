PALMETTO — Celebrate a Historic Hometown Christmas at the Manatee County Agricultural Museum and Palmetto Historical Park, 515 10th Ave. W., on Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5 from 3-7:30 p.m.

Enjoy festive crafts, games, decorations and fun for the whole family at the free holiday event, which also includes the exploration of six decorated historical buildings. Food will be available for purchase.

Join the waitlist for free visits with Santa at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0D4EA5AD28AAFBC07-65597990-santa#/