LARGO — Think you could make it up the warped wall on “American Ninja Warrior”? Largo Central Park now has one waiting for you.

The city opened its new ninja course Nov. 12. The 91-foot course has 21 obstacles that test strength, balance and agility, including a rock wall and the show’s signature warped wall.

It’s free and open to anyone 13 and older during regular park hours, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The course sits just south of the Largo Central Railroad station.

City officials say nothing in the region compares.

“As far as we’re aware, there isn’t anything like this within 100 miles,” Parks Supervisor Taylor Kahns said earlier this year.

For now, the ninja course is the only open piece of the playground area. The rest has been fenced off since Aug. 11 for a $1.9 million renovation. The city has not said when it will reopen.

Kids 12 and younger will have to wait.

When the playground reopens, families will find separate play areas for children ages 6 months to 2 years, 2 to 5 and 5 to 12. Plans also call for an adventure area with two towers more than 20 feet tall, linked by a tunnel. The project also adds an adult calisthenics circuit, new artificial turf, two more gates and a communication board. The board uses photos, symbols and illustrations to help people with autism spectrum disorder or limited spoken language.

The old playground had been in place for 15 years. In April, when city commissioners approved the contracts, Kahns called it “without a doubt the single most highly used playground in the city and one of the most highly used in the region.”

The city says more than 1 million people visit Central Park each year.

The rest of the park, including its trails and event spaces, stays open during construction. Playground updates are posted at LargoParks.com.