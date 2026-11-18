LARGO — For Largo Police Chief Mike Loux, National Night Out on Nov. 12 was one more in a long line of lasts. For Nicholas Snyder, the man who will succeed him, it was a first.

Both chiefs joined officers as the department brought its command bus, SWAT truck, motorcycles, patrol cars and other equipment to four locations around the city.

National Night Out is a nationwide initiative meant to “increase awareness of community policing programs and build bridges between officers and those they serve and protect,” according to the Law Enforcement Officers Relief Fund.

At the Imperial Palms apartment complex off Alternate Keene Road, it seemed to work.

“This is very nice,” resident Lydia Fagione said after Officer Keith Bowling, a longtime department veteran, showed her how to use a radar gun and let her sit in the front seat of his cruiser.

“I used to be scared of them, because we only see them when (they respond to a call),” she said. “But now I know they are really friendly. They’re real people, like us.”

Snyder, who led the Lancaster, Ohio, police department before coming to Largo and has more than 21 years in law enforcement, said that’s the point.

“I think people are surprised to see how human we are,” he said with a laugh while mingling with residents and talking with City Commissioner Curtis Holmes.

“We think just like them, talk just like them, and that’s why these events are so important, to get out and be accessible,” he said. “Because I think once people learn that we are accessible, and you can talk to us, the better off the community is.”

Snyder said he has spent the past few weeks learning the department inside and out. That has meant equivalency training, meetings with staff and other onboarding requirements.

“It’s been a lot,” he said. “We’ve had some good 14- to 16-hour days already. But I love it. This is the right place for me. This is my home now.”

Lancaster is smaller than Largo in both population and area, but Snyder said community outreach matters just as much in either place, even if the communities differ.

Lancaster, he said, was “a place that was geographically isolated, while Largo is right in the middle of Pinellas County and connects to just about every other city” in the county.

“The police department has got to reflect the community,” he said. “Not every police department is the same. So, the more we are out in the community and learning about them and they’re learning about us, the better.”

Loux, meanwhile, was working his last National Night Out. He joined the department in 1992 as a telecommunicator, became an officer in 1995 and was named chief in 2023. He retires Jan. 28, 2027, his 35th anniversary with the department.

“There’s been a lot of lasts lately,” he said with a slight smile, listing chief luncheons and serving search warrants among them.

“So, it’s a mix of excitement and melancholy. Because these people are like family. And when you retire, no matter how much you try to stay connected, there’s a level of disconnection and separation.”

Loux has long enjoyed community events such as National Night Out and the department’s annual Shop with a Cop holiday outing at Walmart. He said he’s confident in his successor.

“I think he’ll do just fine,” Loux said, adding that the new chief has “fit right in” so far.

At least one Imperial Palms resident didn’t need convincing.

“I’m good friends with (Snyder’s) aunt,” said Lynn Imler, a former Lancaster resident. “So, I was thrilled to know he was coming here, but sad for the people of Lancaster. Because they really love him. But we’re so lucky to have him here in Largo now.”