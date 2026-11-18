PALMETTO — As Thanksgiving approaches, the North River Fire District reminds residents that preparing a holiday meal should be a time for celebration, not an emergency.

Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home cooking fires nationwide, making fire prevention especially important as families gather to prepare their holiday feasts.

With the growing popularity of newer cooking appliances, including countertop air fryers, electric turkey fryers, oil-free turkey cookers and propane-powered outdoor cookers, residents have more options than ever for preparing Thanksgiving dinner. While these appliances deliver convenience and faster cooking times, each features unique fire and burn hazards when used improperly.

Air fryer and electric cooker safety

Air fryers have become popular alternatives to traditional deep-frying methods. Although many use significantly less oil, they still generate considerable heat and require careful and attentive operation.

The North River Fire District recommends the following precautions:

• Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions, including cooking temperatures, capacity limits and approved locations for use. Do not use indoor-rated appliances outside.

• Place countertop air fryers on flat, stable, heat-resistant surfaces with adequate clearance for ventilation.

• Keep appliances away from curtains, paper towels, cabinets and other combustible materials.

• Plug appliances directly into properly rated electrical outlets. Avoid extension cords and overloaded power strips.

• Clean cooking baskets and interiors regularly to prevent grease buildup.

• Never leave an operating air fryer unattended and unplug it when finished.

Larger electric turkey fryers and oil-free cookers have different operating requirements. Some are designed exclusively for outdoor use, while others are approved for indoor operation. Routinely verify the manufacturer’s specifications before use.

Propane turkey cooker safety

Propane-powered turkey fryers and outdoor cookers remain popular Thanksgiving cooking options. However, open flames, hot cooking oil and pressurized fuel create serious fire hazards.

Residents using propane equipment should observe these guidelines:

• Operate propane cookers outdoors only, away from garages, covered patios, buildings and combustible materials.

• Position equipment on level, stable, noncombustible surfaces.

• Inspect propane hoses, regulators and connections before each use. Test for leaks using soapy water.

• Completely thaw and dry turkeys before placing them into hot oil. Frozen or wet poultry can cause dangerous oil eruptions.

• Measure cooking oil carefully to prevent overflow when you lower the turkey.

• Turn off the burner before lowering or removing the turkey from the oil.

• Keep children, pets and spectators away from cooking equipment.

• Never leave fryers or cookers unattended while in operation.

Additional fire prevention reminders

No matter the cooking method, keep combustible materials away from heat sources, check smoke alarms regularly throughout the year and keep an appropriate fire extinguisher readily accessible.

Never use water to extinguish a grease fire. If a fire occurs, immediately move to safety and call 911. Never attempt to relocate a burning fryer.

The North River Fire District encourages everyone to make fire safety part of their Thanksgiving traditions. A few simple precautions can prevent devastating fires, serious injuries and property damage.

From all of us at North River Fire District, have a happy, healthy, and safe Thanksgiving!