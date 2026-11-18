CLEARWATER — O’Keefe’s Tavern, a Clearwater fixture for more than half a century, reopened in late October at 1653 Gulf to Bay Blvd., the longtime home of Capogna’s Dugout. Its regulars have followed it across town.

The tavern left its South Fort Harrison Avenue location near Morton Plant Hospital this summer after BayCare Health System, which operates the hospital, bought the property. Owners Travis DuQuesnay and Jordan Bragg moved the restaurant into the Dugout’s former building, which had sat empty since Capogna’s closed for good in June after 53 years.

“Almost two weeks in our new home, and you all have been showing up!” the restaurant wrote in a Nov. 7 Facebook post. “The support has been overwhelming in the best way. Between our longtime regulars and all the new faces, we have so much to be thankful for.”

The post said the staff has “been prepping as much as we can, but one thing is clear — you all like to eat! The meatloaf alone, we can’t seem to make enough!” It thanked customers for their patience when favorites sell out and closed: “From our family and the whole O’Keefe’s team, thank you for making our new home feel like home. We’re so glad you’re here!”

Business has been brisk, said Christina, a hostess who gave only her first name.

“We’ve been busy every day,” she said during a Nov. 5 visit. “By the time we open the doors at 11, we’ve usually got a crowd waiting to get in.”

Customers have noticed. “Every time I drive by, the parking lot is packed,” one commenter wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page in mid-November.

The move drew a mixed response when it was announced in August. Many longtime customers were still mourning Capogna’s, which closed after the 2024 hurricanes, reopened in spring 2025 and then shut down for good. But they cheered that O’Keefe’s would stay in Clearwater and land in such a familiar spot.

“I think it’s awesome that one Clearwater legend took the space of another Clearwater legend,” one commenter wrote.

Mary Toll, a Belleair resident, and her husband, Dave, have been regulars for decades. They celebrated anniversaries, birthdays and family dinners at the Fort Harrison location. In February, Toll held a book signing there for her children’s book, “Stella the Surfing Dog.”

“I have been going there my whole life,” Toll said in a Nov. 8 email.

Her father was a vice president at Morton Plant Hospital for 30 years, she said, so “when I was a child, Dad would walk to O’Keefe’s and Mom would load my brothers and myself into the station wagon and we would meet Dad at O’Keefe’s for dinner.”

The old O’Keefe’s meant “comfort for me,” Toll said. She carried on the tradition by taking her own daughter there when she was young.

“We always had family gatherings there when family would come into town,” she said. “We even had dinner there after my mom’s funeral viewing.”

When she learned O’Keefe’s would move into the former Capogna’s, another family favorite, Toll said she and her husband were overjoyed.

“As a Clearwater native, I feel especially proud to see Travis and Jordan carrying on the O’Keefe’s tradition and keeping it such a special part of our community,” she wrote. “Having grown up enjoying both O’Keefe’s and the Capogna family’s restaurant, these places hold many wonderful memories for me.”

The owners “did a fantastic job bringing so many familiar pieces from the original O’Keefe’s into the new location,” she wrote. “Walking through the doors feels like stepping back into the old restaurant. At the same time, they have shown tremendous respect for the Capogna family, another longtime and beloved part of Clearwater’s restaurant history.

“It’s wonderful to see two local traditions come together, keeping the memories alive while creating something special for the next generation.”