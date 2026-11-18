TAMPA — “Rocky” in Concert will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.

Tickets start at $66. Visit strazcenter.org.

“Rocky” in Concert brings the ultimate underdog story to life like never before. Audiences will watch the original “Rocky” on the big screen as Bill Conti’s legendary score, including the iconic “Gonna Fly Now,” is performed live by a full symphony orchestra. Celebrate the franchise that has earned over $1.3 billion worldwide at the box office, three Academy Awards and 10 nominations.

Produced by TCG Entertainment, this cinematic and musical event delivers every triumph, heartbreak and adrenaline-fueled moment with knockout power, capturing the ambition, passion and determination that has made ”Rocky” a global phenomenon for generations.