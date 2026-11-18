LARGO — The Sunkicks will bring their show “Home for the Holidays — The High-Kicking Christmas Sensation” to the Tampa Bay area for several performances, running Nov. 27-29, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.

Performances will be Friday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

Featuring precision kick-line dancing, powerhouse vocals, stunning costumes, holiday favorites, and an unforgettable original Christmas story, this Broadway-style event delivers Christmas magic for audiences of all ages. Performed by a world-class cast of singers and dancers, this production blends the excitement of grand holiday entertainment with the warmth and heart of family traditions. As one of the few large-scale holiday kick-line shows presented on tour, this performance offers a rare opportunity to experience a cherished holiday tradition live here in Largo.