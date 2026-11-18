TAMPA — “The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical” will be presented on Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.

Tickets start at $47.80. Visit strazcenter.org.

The Hallmark Channel is a kingdom of Christmas-themed movies in which sentimentality and happy endings abound. “The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical” tags all those Hallmark bases, scoring extra points for putting them into song. The story couldn’t be more Hallmark(ish): Frazzled big city exec spends holidays in quirky hometown with the attendant drama of an old flame, small town scandals and a moose. We assume her hometown isn’t in Florida. Don’t miss this affectionate spoof of what’s become a holiday institution.