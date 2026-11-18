SARASOTA — The international, award-winning smash hit “The Bodyguard” will be presented Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $56. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, “The Bodyguard” is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation. What they don’t expect is to fall in love.

“The Bodyguard” features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I’m Every Woman,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Saving All My Love,” and “One Moment in Time,” alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. The production is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.