The Clearwater City Council chambers grew tense Thursday over a citizen-led petition seeking to repeal the transfer of a public roadway to the Church of Scientology.

The council voted 3-2 to not move forward with the petition from a group called Save the Garden, keeping the transfer from June in place. They also chose not to put the question to voters in a referendum, another option before them.

They followed legal guidance that they could not undo the vote, and opted to do nothing.

Before the vote, Mayor Bruce Rector called a recess. Members in the audience had begun shouting during comments from council member David Allbritton, who is leaving the dais after serving more than eight years on the board.

Allbritton called into question the motivation of the group seeking to repeal the transfer, saying “hate for Scientology” drove their efforts. He said it was not a genuine desire to preserve the roadway, a portion of South Garden Avenue downtown.

“In my view, the repeated claims that this was fundamentally about a love for Clearwater and a desire to protect the community served as a convenient public explanation for an effort motivated by something else entirely,” he said.

He added that “what began as an effort to save a city street now raises legitimate questions about whether the organization has evolved into something quite different, including a potential financial enterprise for its leadership.”

Save the Garden has been working to block the transfer for more than a year. This is the second petition the group has submitted that the city has rejected. (The first did not receive enough valid signatures, the city clerk determined.)

For the second, the group started a political action committee. It has reported more than $80,000 in contributions, nearly all of which has been spent, according to filings with the city.

Brooks Gibbs, campaign director for the group, said Allbritton was “mischaracterizing us and our leaders” and the group will take further legal action against the city’s decision Thursday night.

“We knew this would be the likely outcome,” he said.

In September, Save the Garden submitted a total of 10,812 signatures to the city clerk’s office. The Pinellas Supervisor of Elections determined 7,577 were from registered voters. The Clearwater deputy city clerk then determined the group’s effort met charter requirements for the council to consider the petition.

Also in September, the City Council directed the city attorney to seek guidance from the Attorney General’s Office on whether the petition ran afoul of a state statute that outlines how local governments implement and plan development.

City Attorney Owen Kohler said the city’s outside counsel thought both of Save the Garden’s petitions could violate Florida’s Community Planning Act.

Within the act, there is a subsection that prohibits a ballot petition — the type of petition Save the Garden submitted — against development orders, which are when a government says it is granting or denying a permit for development.

The concern came up when Save the Garden sued the city over the group’s first petition. The group ultimately dropped the case after a district federal judge dismissed its request for an injunction.

At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, the Attorney General’s Office responded to Kohler’s inquiry from Sept. 23.

Deputy Attorney General Greg Slemp said the group’s petition does violate state law.

The church has twice requested that portion of South Garden Avenue so that it can build the long-planned L. Ron Hubbard Hall, named after its founder. It has said it needs the roadway for safety, but a previous plan for the hall did not include a request for the street.

An opinion from Attorney General James Uthmeier last year ultimately led to the city transferring South Garden Avenue to the church for free instead of a previously agreed upon $1.4 million.

“THE LAW HAS PREVAILED,” the church said in a statement. “L. RON HUBBARD HALL IS MOVING FORWARD.”

Council member Lina Teixeira — who was a “no” vote and is also leaving office — proposed moving forward with the referendum process, while asking a court to determine whether the referendum was prohibited. There wasn’t a majority in support.

Rector also voted “no” and supported Teixeira’s idea.

“It’s an insult to our citizens to dispose of this this quickly,” Rector said. “Coming on the heels of an election we just had this week where clearly, not just here in Florida, but throughout the country, voters said ‘you are not listening to us.’”

Vice Mayor Ryan Cotton said regardless of the Attorney General’s Office response, his opinion was the same going into the meeting.

“I am not going to look to spend money or get the city tied up, or starting, a legal action and waste that money when I know the end result is going to be violating state law,” Cotton said.