Veterans showcase creativity, resilience at Imagine exhibition

BAY PINES — Now through Dec. 6, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System and Imagine Museum are presenting a special exhibition featuring 35 works of art created by 20 veterans.

For the first time, veterans receiving care through Bay Pines VA will have an opportunity to showcase their artistic talents in a broader community setting.

“This exhibition is about much more than the artwork on display. It is about recognizing the courage, creativity, and resilience of the Veterans we are honored to serve,” said Bay Pines VA Medical Center Director, David J. VanMeter. “We are incredibly grateful to Imagine Museum for providing this opportunity for our veterans to share their talents and personal stories with the community. Their willingness to express themselves through art is another powerful example of the strength and character that define our Nation’s Veterans.”

Each piece in the exhibition offers a unique perspective of the veteran who created it. For many veterans, artistic expression can provide a meaningful opportunity for personal reflection, connection, and self-discovery.

“These are not simply pieces of artwork being displayed on gallery walls,” said Imagine Museum Executive Director David Flatt. “This art represents the individual perspectives, experiences, creativity, and personal expressions of the artist.”

By bringing veteran-created artwork into a public museum, Bay Pines VA and Imagine Museum hope to encourage greater community appreciation for the diverse talents, experiences, and contributions of those who have served.

Imagine Museum is located at 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

Florida Orchestra gala to feature Hilary Hahn

ST. PETERSBURG — Tickets are now on sale for An Evening with Hilary Hahn, The Florida Orchestra’s gala benefit concert. The three-time Grammy winner will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Music Director Michael Francis and The Florida Orchestra on Saturday, April 10, 2027, at 6 p.m. at the Mahaffey Theater.

Hahn melds expressive musicality and technical expertise with a diverse repertoire guided by artistic curiosity. She is a prolific recording artist and commissioner of new works, and her 23 feature recordings have received every critical prize in the international press. Hahn’s barrier-breaking attitude toward classical music and down-to-earth connection with audiences have made her a fan favorite. Her social media initiative #100daysofpractice has drawn more than one million posts from performers and students since she launched it in 2017. Her honors include the Avery Fisher Prize and Musical America’s 2023 Artist of the Year.

An Evening with Hilary Hahn is The Florida Orchestra’s signature fundraising event. Proceeds from the one-night-only performance support TFO’s mission to inspire, educate and unite the community through the power of music. Each year, the nonprofit orchestra’s concerts and free education and community programs reach more than 150,000 people across Tampa Bay.

Concert-only tickets are exclusively available online at FloridaOrchestra.org, by phone at 727-892-3337, or in person at TFO’s Ticket Center, 244 Second Ave. N (first floor) in downtown St. Petersburg.

A limited number of VIP packages and sponsored tables are available. VIP guests enjoy premium concert seating, a seated dinner with the chance to meet Hahn, exclusive live auction items and a Fund-A-Need paddle raise supporting TFO’s programs. For information or to reserve a table, contact Vice President of Development Julie Baker at jbaker@floridaorchestra.org.

The Florida Orchestra is the largest professional orchestra in Florida and the only performing arts organization to serve the entire Tampa Bay region. Led by internationally acclaimed Music Director Michael Francis, TFO’s 70 professional musicians and conductors perform more than 100 concerts each season, from classical masterworks and Pops to film, family and special performances. Learn more, purchase tickets or support the orchestra at FloridaOrchestra.org. The Florida Orchestra is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.

Straz Center offers free Arts Legacy Remix performances

TAMPA — The Straz Center is continuing its Arts Legacy Remix concert series in 2027. These free concerts celebrate the many varied cultures and talented local artists who reside in the Tampa Bay area, with each performance focusing on a different theme.

• Monday, Jan. 18 — Martin Luther Kind Jr. Commemoration: Voices from the Movement (TECO Theater). Honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the center’s ninth annual commemoration while remembering many of the important voices and visionaries who helped to pave the pathway for Dr. King’s journey.

• Tuesday, Feb. 9 — Rhythms of Mardi Gras (Jaeb Theater). Music, dance and the joy of the New Orleans experience will celebrate this great tradition of Mardi Gras and the artistic seasoning of the Cajun and Creole musical legacy. Take a journey through history and hear stories that will illuminate the Louisiana experience and fill our hearts with joy and laughter. Share an evening of bayou and French Quarter energy.

• Saturday, April 10 — Cultural Threads of Asia (TECO Theater). Asia, Earth’s largest and most populous continent, is home to an array of individual nations, cultures and traditions. Explore the continent through the captivating art, the vibrant rhythms of live music and the expressive beauty of dance.

• Monday, June 14 — Juneteenth: Freedom Forging Forward (Jaeb Theater). Straz Center’s seventh annual Juneteenth legacy gathering will commemorate the news of freedom finally reaching Texas on June 19, 1865, two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. This remembrance will feature music, dance, spoken word and poetry that will both celebrate heritage and stress the need to always keep the promise of freedom alive. Rooted in unity, strengthened by community and uplifted by hope, Juneteenth spotlights the quest for freedom for all.

All performances will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but prior registration is requested by visiting www.strazcenter.org.