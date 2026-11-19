Facing millions of dollars in projected property tax losses over the next two years, Seminole officials are moving to cut city spending and explore a new annual fire fee to keep emergency services funded.

The budget crunch stems from a statewide constitutional change recently approved by 62% of Florida voters. Amendment 3 raises the non-school homestead exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027, and to $250,000 in 2028, reducing the property taxes local governments can collect from homeowners. Because property taxes are Seminole’s primary way of paying for city services, officials expect to lose an estimated $1.38 million next year, a 23% drop, followed by a $2.1 million loss, or 36% drop, the year after that.

To prepare for that gap without raising the city’s property tax rate, which has stayed the same for 19 years, officials are taking immediate steps to trim seasonal events while starting a months-long study into how to pay for fire protection.

Fire protection makes up roughly 72% of Seminole’s total budget. Under Florida law, cities cannot charge flat fees for police officers, ambulances, or parks and recreation. However, state rules do allow cities to charge a separate, flat fee on properties specifically to pay for fire protection and stormwater drainage.

To keep that option open, city leaders voted to publish a public notice in the local newspaper for four weeks. Publishing this notice does not mean the city has decided to charge a fire fee, nor does it set a price. Instead, it simply gives the city legal permission to consider the fee next summer after hiring outside experts to conduct a seven-month financial study.

“This is not saying the amount. This is not saying whether you’re gonna do it or not,” City Manager Ann Toney-Deal explained, adding that the study is needed to calculate the exact cost of protecting individual homes and businesses inside city limits.

Once that study is finished around budget time next summer, officials can decide whether to use the fee to pay for all, part, or none of the fire department’s costs, depending on how much money they can save or raise elsewhere.

The idea has already sparked pushback from residents and hesitation among city leaders. During public comment, lifelong Seminole resident Bradley Yeates urged officials to cut city spending rather than create new bills for homeowners who are already struggling with higher insurance and living costs.

“Y’all need to cut the spending,” Yeates told the council. “I cannot afford to keep paying more and more for my property. And I will make it my mission, whoever votes to tax us more, to get you out of office.”

Several council members shared worries about how a flat fee would affect residents who currently pay very little in property taxes. Unlike property taxes, which are based on a home’s taxable value, a fire fee is charged directly to the property. That means longtime residents whose property taxes are kept low by homestead caps, as well as disabled military veterans who are completely exempt from paying property taxes, would still have to pay the new fire fee every year.

“The ones that I feel that’s gonna hurt more financially are your longtime homeowners, such as myself,” said council member Trish Springer. “I’m scared that it’s gonna increase what I’ve been accustomed of paying.”

Vice Mayor Chris Burke voiced similar frustration over how state lawmakers pitched the property tax cut to voters. “I voted no, because Tallahassee sold the whole state a bill of goods,” Burke said. “We said the whole time it was gonna be a tax shift, but nobody listened to us.”

At the same time, Pinellas County, which pays 70% of Seminole’s broader fire district budget to cover surrounding unincorporated neighborhoods, is launching its own fire fee study. County officials have also notified Seminole that they are pulling back promised funding for local ambulance upgrades, including a three-person paramedic crew and an emergency medical supervisor, because the county is facing its own projected 30% drop in ambulance tax revenue.

Holiday cuts

While the fire study is underway, Seminole is already cutting funding to community events and seasonal traditions to save money.

Officials voted to cut its funding for the city’s annual Holiday Light Parade, which was scheduled for Dec. 6. Putting on the parade costs the city just over $8,000 to pay for Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies, public works overtime, and street barricades, while bringing in only about $355 in entry fees. Last year’s parade was rained out, and officials decided the high staffing and insurance costs for a 30-minute event could no longer be justified.

“The long-term benefit of $8,000, it would be like fireworks ... it’s for 30 minutes,” Toney-Deal said. “And that could go to the nonprofits or other things.”

However, thanks to the efforts of the Seminole Lake Rotary Club and North American Development Group, which manages Seminole City Center, this year’s parade will go on.

“When I heard that the parade was being canceled, it just crushed me,” said Rotary member Gerry Cachia. “I talked to the mall management and they said, ‘whatever we have to do, let’s make the parade happen.’”

The parade, slated for Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m., has been rebranded as the Bright Before Your Eyes Holiday Night Parade, and will take place on the grounds of the Seminole City Center. Cachia said the route is still being tweaked, but the evening will also include the Warhawk Jazz Band and the Osceola Marching Band. A tree-lighting will follow the parade.

The city will still host its family-friendly Winterfest celebration Friday, Dec. 11, featuring the annual tree lighting and children’s activities, though officials noted this year will likely be the last for the event’s snow slide due to rising expenses.

Seminole’s traditional holiday street lights are also on the chopping block for next year. For decades, the city has hung Christmas decorations on utility poles along major roads like Park Boulevard and Starkey Road, paying roughly $600 a season for electricity. Duke Energy recently informed the city that new utility rules would require Seminole to pay $977 a month year-round under a 10-year contract, totaling more than $117,000, for special electrical connections on those poles.

Toney-Deal negotiated a one-year compromise allowing Seminole to hang the lights this holiday season within its existing budget, paying a small fee only if specific connections need repair. However, once the decorations come down in January, the city plans to end its participation in the program, meaning Seminole’s main roads will likely go dark next winter unless officials find a much smaller, cheaper way to decorate.

City leaders are also taking a closer look at roughly $22,500 in annual community grants budgeted for local schools and charities. The list includes support for five area elementary schools, Neighborly Care Network, Interfaith Food Pantry, Pinellas Hope, Pinellas Safe Harbor, the Seminole Historical Society, and SPCA Tampa Bay.

While some officials argued for immediately canceling the grants so the money can be saved for next year’s emergency reserves, others pointed out that the money was already promised in this year’s budget. Officials ultimately agreed to revisit the list at their next meeting, likely removing the $5,000 set aside for public schools, which still receive their own dedicated school property taxes, and deciding whether to reduce or phase out the remaining $17,750 in charity support ahead of a much tighter 2027-2028 budget year.

“We might as well take the band-aid off now, rip it off, and start saving money,” said Burke, who pushed to tighten grant spending.

Officials plan to hold a dedicated budget workshop in early December to look at additional ways to cut costs and raise revenue as Seminole prepares for the full financial impact of the state’s property tax cuts.