I know of at least three restaurants that have started this and there are I’m sure many more. These places are now charging a fee if you pay by card rather than cash. This really angers me in part because it’s so unnecessary.

So, let’s walk through this. I have a great meal at an expensive restaurant on St. Pete Beach. The check is steep to begin with, but I knew that going in. Now I see that this very pricey place is adding an extra amount to my check because I want to pay by credit card. Honestly, it’s not the money per se as it is that my final impression of this eating establishment is that they are gouging me.

Why don’t these places just add a nickel or a dime to each entrée? I’m sure that would more than make up for the fee they get charged by the credit card companies. And it would let me as a customer leave without a bad taste in my mouth for feeling gouged.

On a completely different note, did you see the movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding?” If so, you must remember the dad in the movie using Windex to cure everything from bad breath to infections. Well, based on the commercials we see on TV my wife and I think the new Windex is this drug called Skyrizi. It’s supposed to save you from the heartbreak of Psoriasis but also helps with arthritis, Crone’s disease and Colitis. So even though we don’t have any of these things we have decided to be big Skyrizi fans. Speaking of drugs, maybe it’s the channels I watch but I see drug commercial after drug commercial. Literally often back-to-back. The worst one to me is for a drug called Vyndama. It’s for a rare heart condition and the commercial features Jack Nicklaus, probably the greatest golfer ever. He apparently has a bad heart and his reason for doing the commercial is to let others know that if they have symptoms like his they should check with their doctor to see if they also have this heart condition. The tough thing about watching the commercial is to see how terrible the great Nicklaus looks. I could barely recognize him.

One last thing. I was surprised that Amendment 3 passed. I suspect the 62% of the voters in Florida will not be happy when the budget cuts begin happening. As they say, be careful what you ask for.

Chris Core is a former Washington, D.C. radio and television personality who now lives in Pass-a-Grille. He is a winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism.