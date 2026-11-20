Floridians passed Amendment 3, handing themselves a hefty property tax break. Who could blame them, given a cost of living gone completely feral?

That was the easy part. Now comes the fallout — welcome or radioactive, depending on how you voted. Either way, it’s coming soon.

Local governments will have to size the hit and balance their budgets. State lawmakers must decide whether to backfill shortfalls or go all in on austerity.

So what to expect? Start with a disclaimer: If comparison is the thief of joy, expectations are its accomplice. Predicting the future is also a good way to look foolish. So, at the risk of being a downer and looking like a fool …

– Expect a dogfight over libraries. Those who ask “who uses libraries anymore?” will square off against people who actually read “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Budget hawks see sizable savings in closing branches; their opponents see equal access to knowledge, important social programs and a stack of books they’re willing to die on. Required reading for both sides: Freya Sampson’s “The Last Chance Library” and Lindsey Drager’s “The Sorrow Proper,” novels about a library’s place in a community.

– Expect the same for parks. Parks and libraries are the hapless twins of local budget fights. Some of it is political theater. Cuts to accounting or human resources slip by unnoticed, but threatening the park with the playground or dog run gets people’s attention. Pinellas learned that lesson recently when it moved to cut funding for the Weedon Island and Shell Key preserves to cover a $42 million shortfall. The outcry was swift, loud and effective — and the county found the money. This time expect curtailed park hours, deferred maintenance, entry fee hikes or even closures.

– Expect more hollowing out of the area’s sparse bus system. Around here, transit is a favorite talking point, not a favorite line item. Whether Amendment 3 requires deep cuts or not, the anti-transit lobby will see an opening. Anticipate fewer routes.

– Expect “needs and wants” to be the phrase of the season: what’s essential versus merely desirable. Yet one person’s want is another person’s core service. See above: libraries, parks and transit.

– Expect to hear the word “fearmongering.” A lot.

– Expect calls for cutting the salaries of politicians and government workers. That can only be pushed so far. People cannot be expected to work for scraps.

– Expect heavy lobbying from groups with dedicated property tax funding. The Florida Policy Institute estimated children’s services councils would lose 15% of their revenue in the first two years, including nearly $46 million in Pinellas and $34 million in Hillsborough. Some of the state’s 28 hospital districts would also take a significant hit. Four get nearly all of their funding from property taxes, the pot affected by Amendment 3. Public hearings will fill with poignant life-and-death stories as supporters try to keep the budget office at bay.

– Expect sparring over user fees for parking, pools, boat ramps, recreation programs, fire services, ambulance transport and, of course, parks and libraries. The convenient refrain: “The people who use it should pay for it.”

– Expect a fight over how and when local governments may raise property tax rates.

– Expect to be asked for your input. Austerity is rarely popular, so you’ll be invited to help shape the hardship. An Orlando commissioner already urged, “Give us some concrete examples of things they don’t think we should be spending money on.” Call it helpful or call it political self-preservation, but elected officials will not want to do this entirely on their own.

– Expect rural towns and small counties to ask for state help. Amendment 3 leaves school taxes alone, but the Florida League of Cities says 108 of 411 cities will see at least 90% of their homestead value come off the tax rolls for city services. Bigger counties such as Pinellas and Hillsborough have broader tax bases (manufacturing, finance, tourism, robust construction) and more tools to fill in financial gaps. Smaller places have neither. They will need help.

– Expect talk of consolidation. Small towns, including several in Pinellas County, may ask the Sheriff’s Office to patrol their streets, instead of paying for their own police department. They could merge fire departments, code enforcement, maintenance and other overlapping services.

– Expect the approval of big projects to slow while cities and counties get a handle on their finances.

– Expect another push for even lower property taxes. Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to eliminate non-school taxes on homesteaded property. He leaves office in January, but the idea won’t. Both sides will cite the next two years as evidence that it worked, or that it didn’t.

– Expect some welcome financial relief, if you’re a homeowner. But enough to offset the potential budget slashing, finger-pointing and shift in power from local governments to Tallahassee?

– Expect some of these predictions to be wrong. Just as I expect you’ll tell me which ones.