Gulf Beaches Library sets events

MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive, has released its latest schedule of upcoming events.

• Closed: Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. Thanksgiving.

• Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.

• Adult Coloring Book Group: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-noon.

• Storytime: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Ages 2 and under

• Adult Watercolor Class: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 5-7:30 p.m. Materials provided. Registration is $30.

• Mindful Connection: Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m. Learn how to pause and connect with yourself.

• A Novel Book Club: Meets every two weeks at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24: “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros.

The library is currently taking gently used donations of books; no textbooks.