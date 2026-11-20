Holiday Harvest Market to open at city hall, park

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The holiday season is just around the corner, and the Belleair Garden Club and Candles for Caterpillars invite the community to celebrate at the Holiday Harvest Market in the Bluffs on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belleair Bluffs City Hall and Park.

The open-air market will feature a variety of local artisans, makers, and specialty vendors offering handcrafted gifts, jewelry, seasonal décor, Florida native plants, garden-inspired items, specialty foods, and more.

Visitors can enjoy live music, browse the vendor booths, and take part in hands-on activities for all ages. Families can also enjoy a children’s scavenger hunt and other activities throughout the market.

A portion of the proceeds from the market benefits the missions of both nonprofit organizations.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome!

For additional information, visit BelleairGardenClub.com.