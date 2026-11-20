Five Clearwater areas approved as opportunity zones

CLEARWATER —Five areas in this city have been approved as federal opportunity zones, providing new opportunities to attract private investment and support economic development in the city.

The designation offers federal tax incentives for qualifying investments in designated areas, encouraging business development, redevelopment and job creation.

The approved opportunity zones include census tracts 258.00, 262.00, 264.01, 264.02 and 266.02. The designated areas are located throughout Clearwater and could benefit from increased interest from private investors.

Opportunity Zones are economically distressed communities where qualifying investments may be eligible for federal tax benefits. The program encourages private investment in these areas through Qualified Opportunity Funds, which allow eligible investors to receive certain tax benefits.

While the designation does not provide direct federal funding to the city, it provides an additional incentive for investors considering projects within Clearwater’s approved zones.

Access from U.S. 19 to C.R. 95 closed for two weeks

CLEARWATER — Access from northbound U.S. 19 to County Road 95 has closed for approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

During this temporary road closure, which began Nov. 17, motorists will have to detour around the work zone using Tampa Road and Lake Road to reach C.R. 95.

Advanced warning signs and electronic message boards will assist motorists traveling through the area. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone and remain alert for construction workers and pedestrians.

This temporary road closure is necessary for drainage installation work across C.R. 95 as part of the ongoing improvements to U.S. 19 from S.R. 580 to the north of C.R. 95 in Pinellas County.

Foundation launches national veteran suicide resource directory

CLEARWATER — Red Star Foundation has launched what may be the nation’s first national resource directory dedicated specifically to veteran suicide prevention and postvention, with 492 organizations already included.

The National Suicide Prevention & Postvention Resource Directory addresses two significant challenges facing the suicide prevention community: helping individuals and families find the assistance they need and helping organizations, particularly smaller nonprofits and community-based programs, reach the people who need their services.

The directory brings together resources across multiple areas of need, including suicide prevention, mental health counseling, peer support, crisis intervention, substance use treatment, housing assistance, financial support, employment services, family assistance and suicide loss postvention.

While numerous directories provide general veteran services, Red Star Foundation’s new national directory is specifically dedicated to suicide prevention, intervention and postvention, including resources serving veterans, current military, first responders and families affected by suicide loss.

With 492 organizations represented from the outset, the directory provides an immediate starting point for individuals seeking assistance and establishes a foundation for continued nationwide expansion.

One of the directory’s most important objectives is to help smaller organizations overcome a challenge that can significantly limit their impact: being found.

Many operate with small budgets, limited staff and little or no funding for advertising, marketing or search engine optimization. While their services may be exceptional, their ability to reach those who need them often depends on word of mouth, local referrals or chance encounters.

Meanwhile, individuals and families searching online for assistance may never discover these organizations, even when the services they provide are exactly what is needed.

Red Star Foundation’s directory is designed to help close that gap by giving qualified organizations of all sizes an opportunity to be discovered through a centralized national platform. Eligible organizations can be listed free of charge.

For more information, visit www.RedStarFoundation.org.

AMPLIFY Clearwater awards mark business excellence

CLEARWATER — AMPLIFY Clearwater honored the region’s outstanding businesses and community leaders at its 2026 Stellar Awards, presented by Morton Plant Hospital, on Friday, Nov. 6, at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

The evening celebrated excellence in business, leadership, and community service, with returning emcee Aaron Nelson leading the presentation of 14 awards. “Our Stellar Award winners represent the passion, dedication, and innovation that make our community extraordinary,” said Amanda Payne, president and CEO of AMPLIFY Clearwater.

2026 Stellar Award Winners are:

• Business Excellence (0-5 Employees): De Lukas Restaurant & Bar

• Community Spirit: Misty Wells, A Reel Future

• Launch: The Tea Room at Lake Belleview

• Champion of Business: Mike Sutton, Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside

• Carol Hague AchieveHERs Woman of the Year: Lisa Hamilton

• Hospitality Hero: Dannette Lynch, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association

• Don Ewing Emerging Entrepreneur: Aaron Sanchez, Fred Astaire Dance Studios, Clearwater

• Business Excellence (6-24 Employees): Williamson Design Associates

• Minority-Owned Business: Loaded

• Generation AMPED: Kevin Barfield, Raymond James Financial

• Culture Creator: KnowBe4

• Business Excellence (25+ Employees): Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside

• Founder: Devin Pappas, Raising Relief Foundation

• Nonprofit Excellence: CASA Pinellas

The evening also featured the debut of the Stellar Stars dance competition, where four local leaders took the dance floor alongside professionals from Fred Astaire Dance Studios Clearwater.

Randy Ware, founder and CEO of WestCMR, was crowned the 2026 Stellar Stars Champion.

GFWC North Pinellas celebrates 50 years of Christmas Under the Oaks

CLEARWATER — The GFWC North Pinellas Woman’s Club (NPWC) hosted the 50th Annual Christmas Under the Oaks Holiday Market on Nov. 8 at the St. Petersburg College Clearwater Campus, 2465 Drew Street, Clearwater.

Visitors found handmade arts and crafts, festive decor, and thoughtful gifts from local artisans and exhibitors. A food court offered a place to take a break from shopping, and The JOY FM tent was on site for shoppers to say hello to The JOY Crew.

“Every dollar we net from Christmas Under the Oaks goes back to Pinellas County,” said Marli Lutz, President of GFWC North Pinellas Woman’s Club. “When you shop with us, you help send local students to college, fund grants for community groups, and support service projects that reach your neighbors. It is a free morning of holiday fun that gives back all year.”

Christmas Under the Oaks is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. One hundred percent of net proceeds fund local scholarships, community grants, and service projects across Pinellas County. Only ADA service dogs are permitted on the grounds.