Tickets on sale now for Center Stage Concert Series

LARGO — The Center Stage Concert Series is back at the Largo Community Center and tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Largo Community Center or online at LargoEvents.com.

The lineup of shows and dates are:

• The Seger Experience: Thursday, Jan. 28, 1 p.m.

• The Best of Rod featuring Barry Britton: Thursday, Feb 25, 1 p.m.

• Livin’ in the USA – A Linda Ronstadt Tribute: Thursday, March 25, 1 p.m.

The Largo Community Center is located at 400 Alt Keene Road. For more information, call 727-518-3131.