New traffic pattern on Alt. US 19 shifts lanes

DUNEDIN — A new traffic pattern on Alt. U.S. 19 has temporarily shifted traffic lanes from Baywood Drive N. to Curlew Road.

The temporary traffic configuration will shift travel lanes on ALT. U.S. 19 (Bayshore Boulevard) to the right side of the road to allow crews to install utility pipes along the west side of the corridor. The Florida Department of Transportation’s contractor, Watson Civil, is widening the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and S.R. 586 (Curlew Road).

Additional improvements include repaving Curlew Road from Bogie Lane to Fisher Road, adding a new pedestrian crossing on Bayshore Boulevard at Tradewinds Drive, enhancing transit stops, extending sidewalks and bicycle lanes, and performing drainage improvements.

The $27.8 million intersection improvements project is expected to finish in 2029.

Access to businesses, residents, and emergency vehicles is being maintained.

Palm Harbor residents crowned national dance champions

Local residents and professional dancers Roger Romero and Arismel Naya have earned one of the highest honors in ballroom dancing, becoming 2026 Fred Astaire National Professional Champions. The championship took place in Orlando Nov. 2-6. The dancing couple opened the Fred Astaire Dance Studios Palm Harbor in October. Special guest at the grand opening was Tony Dovolani, a professional dancer from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Friends of the Library to host book drive

DUNEDIN — Friends of the Library will conduct a book drive on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the library, 223 Douglas Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drive through to drop off gently used books and puzzles. The group is particularly in need of newer hardback and paperback fiction, non-fiction topics of interest (gardening, history, biographies, etc.), children’s books, and jigsaw puzzles.

For questions, email dunedinfriends@gmail.com.

Jeff’s Bagel Run brings scratch-made bagels to Oldsmar

OLDSMAR — Florida-born Jeff’s Bagel Run is bringing its hot, scratch-made bagels to Oldsmar, celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at 4058 Tampa Road.

The opening marks the brand’s first location serving the Clearwater area and its third in the Tampa Bay market, joining its Brandon and South Tampa shops.

Jeff’s Bagel Run is known for its scratch-made bagels. Every bagel is made in the shop each day. They are rolled and then proof overnight before being boiled and then baked. Bagels are baked fresh throughout the day, so guests can enjoy them hot and fresh whenever they stop by. The menu also features a variety of house-whipped spreads, and a full beverage program, including espresso, coffee, energy drinks, lemonades and more.

The celebration continues throughout opening weekend. On Saturday, Nov.14, and Sunday, Nov. 15, guests who purchase any large, iced beverage will receive a complimentary koozie, while supplies last.

Blue Jays, foundation donate $100,000 for school playground

Dunedin Blue Jays and Jays Care Foundation have made a $100,000 donation to long-time neighbor Garrison-Jones Elementary School to fund a Blue Jays-themed playground on the school’s campus. The funding for this project was raised through the Dunedin Blue Jays 50/50 raffle program.

Pinellas County Schools is also investing approximately $100,000 in capital funds to provide turf for the new playground. Combined with Jays Care Foundation’s donation, the project represents an investment of approximately $200,000 in Garrison-Jones students and the school community.

Located next to the Toronto Blue Jays’ Player Development Complex in Dunedin, the new playground at Garrison-Jones Elementary School will provide more than 500 students in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade with a space to play and stay active.

“We are deeply grateful to Jays Care Foundation and Pinellas County for their generous investments in our students and community,” said Jen Tapia, principal of Garrison-Jones Elementary School. “This new playground will provide a space where children can play, learn, and thrive for years to come.”

Garrison-Jones Elementary and the Dunedin Blue Jays have been long-time neighbors and community partners. Over the years, Dunedin Blue Jays have joined the school for various events and activities and this $100,000 gift builds on that support as the club’s most significant monetary donation to the school.

Work on the new playground is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Tag sale to help local ‘purple’ nonprofit

DUNEDIN — Support Paint Dunedin Purple with a tag sale Saturday, Nov. 21, noon to 4 p.m., at Cueni Brewing Co., 945 Huntley Ave.

Paint Dunedin Purple is a local nonprofit that raises funds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

The tag sale can turn a little shopping into a lot of community support.