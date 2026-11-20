5v5 is coming to Al Lang Stadium

ST. PETERSBURG — 5v5 Soccer is coming to the home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, bringing a full day of competition and fun for players of all ages and skill levels.

The Dec. 20 tournament will include divisions U7 through Adults (boys and girls). The format is 4+GK with a four-game sweetener.

Every registered player receives a ticket to the Rowdies 2027 home opener.

For information, and to register a team, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6tftcsw

Housing Authority, Grassroots Kava House partner for holiday toy drive

ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Housing Authority is partnering with Grassroots Kava House in St. Petersburg to organize a holiday toy drive.

The SPHA Holiday Toy Drive aims to brighten the holiday season for children in Jordan Park and other SPHA housing communities.

“SPHA is grateful to Grassroots Kava House for partnering with us to help bring holiday joy to families in our community,” said Michael Lundy, SPHA president & CEO. “Through the generosity of our partners and community members, we can make a meaningful difference for children and families this holiday season.”

The holiday toy drive is being organized by Kiara Lovett, SPHA director of social services. “We are excited to partner with Grassroots Kava House on this initiative and bring our community together to make the holidays brighter for children and families throughout SPHA communities,” said Lovett. “We encourage residents, local businesses, and community partners to join us in this effort. Every donation, no matter the size, helps make a difference.”

Toy donations may be dropped off at either of the following locations:

• Jordan Park Clubhouse, 1245 Jordan Park St. S.

• Grassroots Kava House, 957 Central Ave. (beginning Nov. 20)

Last day to donate toys is Dec. 14.

Housing Authority to expand senior housing at Clearview Park Apartments

ST. PETERSBURG – The St. Petersburg Housing Authority says it is planning a major expansion of Clearview Park Apartments, proposing a new four-story, 47-unit residential building with leasing preference for seniors, alongside renovations to the community’s existing affordable family housing.

The proposed development at 3200 37th Ave. N. would introduce a new apartment building on an undeveloped portion of the property.

Clearview Park Apartments currently has 22 units that were built in 1982 on a 3.12-acre site owned by SPHA. Under the proposed plan, 18 existing units would be renovated, while four units would be demolished to create road access to the new building. Upon completion, the property would have 65 units, a net increase of 43 units.

The new building would occupy roughly an acre of open land toward the back of the property. Plans prepared by MLK Architecture call for a 55,652-square-foot building featuring 39 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and eight two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. The proposed apartment units would range in size from 680 to 923 square feet. The ground floor would include a lobby, management offices, a meeting room, and indoor bicycle storage. Community activity spaces would be located on the upper floors. Plans also include the addition of a gazebo next to the building. The existing units will receive interior improvements, including new cabinets, countertops, flooring, windows, and fresh paint, while continuing to serve families.

SPHA is working with development partner Trouble Creek Development (TC Dev), which is affiliated with LEMA Construction. A general contractor has not yet been selected. SPHA would manage the new building following its completion.

SPHA will coordinate relocation arrangements for residents whose unit must be vacated during renovations.

The project remains contingent on securing financing. If funding is secured in the first quarter of 2027, construction could begin in late 2027 or early 2028. The financing will also determine the apartments’ final income restrictions.

ARTConcept art of the proposed expansion of Clearview Park Apartments.

Pinellas Park police chief retires after 26 Years

PINELLAS PARK — This city’s top law enforcement officer, Police Chief Adam Geissenberger, has decided it’s time to hand in his badge and handcuffs and retire after 26 years with the department.

Geissenberger has been with the Pinellas Park Police Department since 2000, becoming the chief in June 2024.

“For more than a quarter century, this has been my professional home,” said Geissenberger. “I realize the greatest reward of public service was never a title, a position, or an accomplishment. It was the privilege of serving alongside extraordinary people who gave their time, talents, and hearts to something greater than themselves.”

“Chief Geissenberger left his mark all over this police department - a true testament to his commitment to serving this community and the police serving our city every day,” said City Manager Bart Diebold. “It has been an honor to work with Chief and serve with him throughout these years. We hope to find someone who will lead with the same humility, the same dedication to his officers and staff, and someone who understands what it means to protect and serve here in the City of Pinellas Park.”

Diebold has named Deputy Chief Michael Linquist as interim chief of police.

Seats open on city bond, resiliency committees

ST. PETERSBURG — The city of St. Petersburg is seeking residents to serve on the General Obligation (GO) Bond Advisory Committee and the Resiliency Committee. Applications for both committees will be accepted on a rolling basis. All residents meeting eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply.

The GO Bond Advisory Committee gives city council and the city administration independent citizen advice and oversight on how the city spends the proceeds of the $600 million St. Pete Agile Resilience (SPAR) General Obligation Bond approved by voters on Nov. 3. The bond funds stormwater, wastewater and drinking water resilience projects.

The committee reviews city staff reports on bond spending, project schedules and budget-to-actual performance. It also reviews the criteria used to prioritize and schedule bond-funded projects, and checks whether spending matches the purposes voters approved. It reviews any independent audit of the bond.

The committee’s role is advisory only.

Members must have lived in the city for at least one year before appointment. They cannot be city employees or hold elected office. Neither they, their employer, nor their immediate family may hold a contract funded by the bond

More information on the GO Bond committee and a link to the application are available at https://tinyurl.com/yc7fzb3s

The Resilience Advisory Committee gives city council and the city administration independent citizen advice on how the city plans and builds natural and hybrid infrastructure. The committee also advises on resilience in St. Petersburg more generally.

Members must have lived in the city for at least one year before appointment. They cannot be city employees or hold elected office.

More information on the Resilience Committee and a link to the application are available at https://tinyurl.com/y7tu6jrf

Shopapalooza to feature hundreds of local businesses

ST. PETERSBURG — The countdown is on for the highly anticipated LocalShops1’s Shopapalooza Festival on Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day extravaganza celebrates local businesses, local arts, local tastes, local music, and the local vibe that makes Tampa Bay such a special place. With more than 350 local makers and small businesses, the shopping festival at Vinoy Park offers a way to walk off some of those extra, er, ounces left over from Thanksgiving Day.

Admission is free.

Along with more than 350 local shops, artists, makers, and local nonprofits, there will be four food halls, each featuring snacks, drinks, entrees and desserts for everyone. Selections from more than 40 restaurants, bakeries and food trucks include options for vegans and carnivores. Proceeds from a local Beer and Wine Garden will go directly to nonprofit Jump for Kids.

Main Stage features local bands and performers all weekend including Razin Jane, Ashley Lux Band, Dames, HeadlessAx, Element and Sunset Bridge Band. New this year there will be a second stage with Dockside Sessions — provided by “Your Boat for the Day” featuring acoustic performances by Roxana/ Huevo Cosmico, Dames, Savannah Lee Duo, James Oberlin, Tommy & Mimi, Sunya and live painting throughout the day with local artists such as Alyssa Dunlap and Zulu Painter.

One lucky shopper will win a $500 shopping spree each day.

Free trolley rides to and from Shopapalooza will be available 9:30am-6 pm November 28 and November 29 from South Core Garage, Second St S between Central Avenue & First Ave. and Vinoy Park (at 7th Ave NE & Bayshore Drive).

Registration open for 10th Annual Fit City 5K & 1-Mile Walk

ST. PETERSBURG — Registration is now open for the 10th Annual Fit City 5K and 1-Mile Walk on Friday, Feb. 5, 2027. This milestone celebration will feature a Glow in the Park theme, with an evening full of fitness, family fun, and plenty of opportunities to light up the night. Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. in Vinoy Park, with activities and entertainment for all ages.

The event will include glow-themed games and activities, music from a live DJ, interactive experiences, and plenty of opportunities to get moving and celebrate together.

Hosted by Healthy St. Pete, a division of the City of St. Petersburg’s Parks and Recreation Department, the event brings residents together to celebrate health and wellness while connecting with local community vendors and discovering resources and opportunities to support healthy living in St. Petersburg.

5K race registration includes a free event T-shirt, race bib, medal and glow kit for participants who register by Jan. 12.

Register online at bit.ly/FitCity2027 and get ready to glow in the park.