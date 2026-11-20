Chile Verde opened its third location, bringing Mexican street tacos to Largo via a converted gas station. The new spot’s digs at 1199 Missouri Ave. N — acquired about four years ago — are similar to the Chile Verde in the Ponce de Leon neighborhood in St. Petersburg.

The Monterrey and Zacatecas, Mexico-inspired taco spot offers a similar menu to that of its 22nd Street location, manager of the 34th Street outpost, Alexandra Roberts, said by phone Monday.

Expect cilantro- and onion-topped tacos, burritos, authentic Mexican fare and beer and wine.

The Mexican food spot is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. every day.

Roberts said they have been “super busy already,” but she still urges people to go and check it out.

Chile Verde adds to a growing number of Mexican-food concepts opening throughout Tampa Bay in 2026 and slated to open in 2027. That includes Mike’s Red Tacos coming to Tampa next year; Rreal Tacos, which opened a downtown Tampa shop in October and plans to open an outpost in St. Petersburg next year; Quiote arriving in South Tampa this year and landing a spot on this year’s Top Restaurants list; and Con Amor’s debut in Seminole Heights in February.

1199 Missouri Ave. N., Largo. 317-730-5731.

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