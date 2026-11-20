After a monthslong saga, Pinellas County commissioners took official steps Tuesday to lobby the state Legislature to pay for two beloved preserves.

Weedon Island and Shell Key are state-owned but county-managed. Pinellas has handled the maintenance and operation of both since its 50-year lease with the state began in 1995. But as Pinellas faced a budget deficit this past year, County Administrator Barry Burton proposed cutting local dollars for the preserves.

Commissioners ultimately decided to pay for staff and park upkeep — but only for the next fiscal year. That’s to make time for Pinellas to ask the state Legislature to once again pay for preserve staff and upkeep.

And on Tuesday, commissioners unanimously agreed to allow county staff to lobby the state for recurring money for the preserves. That requested state money would pay for security, county employees and county-provided building maintenance.

Pinellas previously said defunding the preserves would save the county about $474,000. The county budgeted $715,000 for both parks in the 2025 budget year, and another $734,000 this fiscal year, which ended in October, according to county data.

Tristan Sommer, Pinellas’ intergovernmental liaison who coordinates the county’s lobbying efforts, said last week that recurring funding is difficult to establish. The county will work with Pinellas lawmakers and appropriations committees to get the money, Sommer said.

In the last two state budget sessions, Sommer added, lawmakers looked to cut recurring funding. But it’s unclear what the next session could look like.

“We don’t know what the new priorities of the presiding officers, nor our next governor, are going to be within this budget space,” Sommer said last week.

The county is staring down the prospect of millions less in property tax revenue next year after Florida voters passed Amendment 3. The amendment rewards Floridians who live in the homes they own with a lower property tax bill. Local governments such as Pinellas use those dollars to pay for daily services.

The county anticipates cuts to services in response to the amendment. Burton previously told the Tampa Bay Times that there would be “nothing off the table” in terms of cuts if the amendment passed.

Lindsay Cross, a former state representative from St. Petersburg, said she’d rather see the state give money to the county to run the parks instead of having the state take over the management of the properties entirely.

Cross, who now serves as the Florida state director for the nonprofit Trust for Public Land, cited the multimillion-dollar maintenance backlog across Florida’s 175 state parks as a reason the preserves should stay in local hands.

“This is one of the few preserves that we have in Pinellas County. It’s one of the largest protected areas in Pinellas, which is one of the most densely populated areas in the state,” she said. She noted the importance of Weedon Island’s rich history as a home to indigenous peoples dating back nearly 5,000 years.

“It’s really critical that we maintain and foster that knowledge about how important these places were to people before us,” Cross said.

Burton also previously said the first proposal to cut preserve funding was unrelated to the amendment. That was because of a deficit in the county’s budget, Burton said, caused by mandates the state puts on Pinellas. These are requirements to put money toward programs such as Medicaid or retirement systems that the Legislature decides on each year.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis previously said the state Legislature has to pass laws that implement Amendment 3 in a special session. But new leaders indicated they thought the amendment was “self-implementing” and new laws could come later.

If DeSantis wants to oversee the process, a special session would need to come before he leaves office in January.