Criminal defense attorney Amy Ruiz and Ybor City businessman Jason Fernández were named Hispanic Woman of the Year and Hispanic Man of the Year on Oct. 24 at Tampa Hispanic Heritage’s 38th annual gala.

Nearly 400 guests attended the event, which also raised money for college scholarships for Hispanic students through a silent auction.

The honorees took different paths. Ruiz, who came to the United States from Cuba as a toddler, has made a career of advocating for people who can’t afford to defend themselves. Fernández has turned his family’s Spanish heritage into a restaurant and hospitality business that remains a fixture in Ybor City.

Carolina Ruiz, president of Tampa Hispanic Heritage, said the gala is about more than awards. It is a chance to showcase the talent and growth of a community that has made its mark in many fields.

“We are incredibly proud — not only of the achievements of our two honorees, but of the overall growth of the Hispanic community and the development of our leadership across diverse professional fields,” she said.

Many of those success stories share a common thread, Carolina Ruiz said: immigrants and the children of immigrants who found in Tampa Bay a place to build their dreams and create opportunities for others.

A calling to serve

For Amy Ruiz, the award was a source of deep pride. She sees it as recognition of her legal work and of the years she has spent helping people who lack the resources to help themselves.

“It is such a great honor. I accept it with humility, and I feel very proud to have been recognized in this way,” she said.

Ruiz provides pro bono legal services to people who can’t afford an attorney and supports a range of charities and community organizations.

“She is a professional who goes beyond her job requirements — someone whose actions help ensure that others, too, have opportunities,” Carolina Ruiz said.

Her parents say that calling showed up early. Ruiz was 2 when she arrived from Cuba, and Marta and Hugo Ruiz remember a spirited, compassionate child who was always ready to stand up for those who couldn’t defend themselves.

“Ever since she was a little girl, she loved helping others and speaking up for those who had no voice. That is why she became a lawyer,” her mother said.

Marta Ruiz was emotional as she watched her daughter accept the award. She said she is especially proud that her daughter grew up in the United States without losing touch with her roots.

“She was always very active. It is truly moving to see someone who came to this country and grew up here still hold on to her roots — and to see her honored in such a beautiful way,” she said.

She pointed to causes her daughter supports, including breast cancer prevention efforts, church partnerships, toy drives for children, and donations of clothing and money.

Hugo Ruiz called his daughter a born entrepreneur and an example of what Hispanics contribute to the United States.

“I am a very happy man to have a daughter who is such a fighter, so successful and who does so much to help the Hispanic community,” he said.

He said keeping the Spanish language alive has been central to the family’s heritage. His daughter grew up bilingual and never distanced herself from the community that honored her.

Her advice to young people: “Never stop fighting for your dreams. Don’t let anyone tell you ‘no.’ If you stumble, always get back up and keep moving forward.”

Five generations in Tampa

Fernández’s story is tied to the growth of Tampa’s restaurant and business community, particularly in Ybor City, the historic district that preserves much of the city’s immigrant heritage.

Accepting the award, Fernández said he was representing five generations of a family that came to the United States from Spain.

“My ancestors immigrated here five generations ago, and not even in my wildest dreams could they have imagined that I would be standing on a stage today, speaking about their legacy,” he said, visibly moved.

His career spans restaurants and hotel management. His work also carries on a family tradition his great-grandparents started in the early 20th century.

Fernández considers that continuity his greatest contribution: serving quality food, building up the local business community and preserving a cultural identity woven into Ybor City’s history.

He said one of his greatest satisfactions is seeing his children commit to the family legacy.

“I am proud to see that my children are carrying it forward, and I hope that future generations will keep this Hispanic heritage alive,” he said.

Carolina Ruiz called Fernández an Ybor City icon and a cultural ambassador through food.

“Food is something that will always bring us all together,” she said.

In his remarks, Fernández urged the Hispanic community to help others, give back and teach younger generations to carry on that commitment.

Investing in students

The gala also supports Tampa Hispanic Heritage’s scholarship program, which helps young Hispanic students pursue professional careers.

Fabiana Monasterio is one of them. A second-year architecture student at Hillsborough Community College, she hopes to transfer to the University of South Florida. The daughter of Bolivian immigrants who own restaurants in Brandon and Seffner, she works as a server in the family business while attending classes.

Monasterio connected with Tampa Hispanic Heritage through a Spanish-language mentorship program run by the Hispanic Professional Women’s Association. There she learned how to apply for financial aid and was paired with an architect who still mentors her.

“These two programs strengthen my professional and personal growth during these early academic years. They are crucial in helping me succeed and become self-reliant in the future,” she said.

Her story reflects the organization’s goal: making sure money doesn’t hold back talented young people who could become Tampa Bay’s next generation of professionals and leaders.

The silent auction featured items donated by local businesses and community members. Organizers set a $10,000 goal, with proceeds going to scholarships for students at USF and HCC.

Founded in 1979, Tampa Hispanic Heritage brings together Hispanic organizations, institutions and leaders to share Hispanic language, culture and traditions with the broader community. Its programs include the mayor’s annual Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation, the Inaugural Gala, the Hispanic Leadership Course and annual essay and poster contests.

For Carolina Ruiz, the generosity on display at the auction reflects one of the Hispanic community’s core values: “Coming together and being generous with one another.”