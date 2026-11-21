Charlie Crist will be St. Petersburg’s next mayor, ousting an incumbent who too often seemed disengaged and out of step.

Crist won 62% of the vote, by far the best showing by a challenger against a sitting mayor since the city adopted a strong-mayor system in the 1990s. Don’t credit the “blue wave” that carried many Democrats into power. Crist and outgoing Mayor Ken Welch are both Republicans-turned-Democrats in a nonpartisan race.

No, Welch is on his way out because he fumbled the job, and voters knew it. Too many staffing scandals. Too many poor business decisions. A reputation for holding grudges. Not enough transparency.

Secretive and vindictive is no way to run a city.

But remember, Welch won five years ago on a wave of optimism, crushing his runoff opponent to become the city’s first Black mayor. His honeymoon lasted about as long as it took to sweep up the confetti.

To avoid a repeat, here’s some unsolicited advice for the incoming mayor.

Pivot to prose. Crist and his team knew he was ahead, which let them stick to a few themes, including painting Welch as a failure. They could afford to campaign in poetry, as the saying goes. Governing is the nitty-gritty. Welch can no longer be the punching bag; it’s Crist’s turn to lead. The city has challenges from affordability to hurricane resilience. Crist must also be the chief advocate for responsible development (and redevelopment), including the difficult task of moving people past not-in-my-backyard resistance. And he needs a coherent, well-communicated strategy for absorbing the possible hit to local tax coffers from Amendment 3, the significant expansion of the homestead exemption.

Mend fences. All good mayors make decisions that anger people. The best do it without scorching the earth behind them. They champion ideas without insulting the opposition, and stay focused on their goals without missing signs it’s time to change course. Welch never learned that. His stubbornness led to the terrible decision to scuttle a deal with Moffitt Cancer Center to open a downtown facility. He also alienated Black residents who said they couldn’t even get a meeting with the mayor to discuss their neighborhoods’ concerns. Crist should see Welch’s missteps as opportunities to heal rifts and close deals that benefit the city.

Open up. Routine public records requests shouldn’t languish for days or weeks, as they too often did under Welch. Reporters and residents seeking details on policy decisions or financial deals shouldn’t be treated like spies. City Hall is not the CIA. Make quick release the default. Do the simple things well, and people will trust you with the bigger ones. Otherwise, they’ll question your competence — and wonder what you are hiding.

Show up. This should be easy for most mayors, but Welch mucked it up. The Times found he badged into City Hall only 34% of the time during his first eight months. During Hurricane Ian, he declared a state of emergency and then went home instead of staying at the emergency operations center, as previous mayors had. Fair or not, a mayor known for not showing up is doomed.

Lose the chafe, bring the charm. Welch nursed grievances long past their expiration date and seemed to believe the world was against him. Where Welch bristled, Crist would try to charm the world back to his side. He doesn’t take things so personally. Yes, his relentless optimism can come off as disingenuous — too much opportunism, not enough authenticity — but after Welch, the city is ready for something more upbeat. Connecting is Crist’s strong suit, and his disarming approach to governing can help advance the city’s agenda. He thrives on meeting people and understanding their struggles. He once asked a 4-year-old boy in a Publix aisle how he liked pre-kindergarten, then listened patiently to an answer about the challenges of nap time and the virtues of his teacher, “Miss Jessica.” Crist, a former education commissioner, followed up with a question about sharing and cooperation — and listened for another minute, genuinely interested. (Disclosure: The chatterbox was my son, now in high school.)

Hire well. As good as Crist is at the human side of politics, he isn’t known for getting into the policy weeds. He’s better at shaking hands, making the deal, outlining a solution — and letting others handle the details. That’s OK. Not every leader is a wonk. But good leaders know their shortcomings and hire the best people they can afford to cover them. Crist can set the agenda, but he needs a team that can push his ideas across the finish line.

Crist must now turn to the day-to-day grind of running a city. The gleam of a landslide win fades fast. Just ask the outgoing mayor.