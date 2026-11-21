Joe Holladay is already losing sleep over it. The month-to-month apartment building where he lives on Fourth Street N in St. Petersburg may soon be bulldozed as a neighboring Chick-fil-A expands its drive-through and parking lot.

He’s one of seven residents who live in a small complex next to the busy Chick-fil-A. The operator of the fast food restaurant signed a lease with the owner of the apartment complex, which also houses a retail plaza with some small businesses, and has begun the process of rezoning so the expansion can begin.

Since city officials voted in favor of rezoning the property, residents and business owners have taken to social media to express concerns. Some do not support displacing residents who currently pay well under the average cost for rent in St. Petersburg, while others shamed local leaders for supporting a national chain at the expense of small local businesses.

“I can’t blame them for wanting to grow. That’s what businesses do,” Holladay, 65, said of Chick-fil-A. He pays $1,000 a month for his one-bedroom unit. “Just my luck, I guess.”

It’s not clear when Holladay and the other tenants will have to move out. The city approved a zoning and land-use change for the residential building but work on the property may not begin for another 18 months, according to plans. Pinellas County would also need to weigh in on the expansion, and a traffic study must be conducted.

The apartments and shopping plaza have been owned by Shalini and Mohan Reddy under the business Lannar LLC since 2013. Shalini Reddy, who acts as the property’s landlord, declined to comment for this story.

David Neely, the Chick-fil-A operator, said an expansion will alleviate traffic congestion that regularly causes issues on Fourth Street N. The restaurant was the first free-standing Chick-fil-A in Pinellas County when it opened nearly three decades ago.

In a statement, Neely said that he is “encouraged” that the landlord is “exploring ways to support residents with relocation” and the local chamber of commerce is providing help to the business owners.

“As a longtime St. Pete resident, homeowner and businessman, I am deeply invested in the well-being of our community,” Neely said. “My priority has always been to serve this neighborhood with care, and that commitment remains at the heart of our plans for the future.”

The shopping plaza in front of apartments — called the Village Shoppes — will also be demolished, displacing five local businesses.

“They’re a Christian-based restaurant but right now I feel like the only thing they care about is the almighty dollar, not loving thy neighbor,” said Tom Karakorn, owner of 4th Street Tackle at the Village Shoppes.

‘Push us out’

Cedric Collier has lived in a studio apartment next to Chick-fil-A for five years. He works as a cook at Hooters across the street, so he walks to work.

The one-story residential building was originally built in 1948 as a motel.

Collier is worried about how he’ll afford a new place, which on average costs more than $500 a month than what he is paying now. That’s not including deposits, application fees and the cost of moving. He said he hadn’t received any resources for relocation from his landlord as of Friday.

“I just don’t understand how they can push us out like that,” he said.

It would’ve been a thoughtful gesture, he said, for the restaurant to acknowledge how they’ll be impacted and offer assistance.

“It’s not about asking for a handout,” Collier said. “It’s about showing consideration for the people whose lives and businesses are being affected.”

When the rezoning was addressed at a City Council meeting earlier this month, Neely said his team canvassed the neighborhoods and businesses around the Chick-fil-A. But business owners in the Village Shoppes said they were not contacted by Neely.

“While I understand everyone may not agree with every aspect of our proposal, I have certainly made every effort to have open conversation, answer questions, and to listen intently over any concerns,” Neely said at the council meeting. He declined to answer if he had spoken directly with the tenants in the affected apartment and shopping buildings before the meeting.

Neely said the project is about more than just parking. The expansion will create 50 to 75 new jobs at the restaurant. A new sidewalk will be built on 42nd Avenue and improvements made to another sidewalk on 43rd Avenue. A new perimeter wall around the Chick-fil-A will provide a buffer to the Allendale Oaks neighborhood.

Karakorn has operated his tackle shop in the Village Shoppes for 17 years. Customers greet him by his first name. Patrons’ fishing photos are taped on the walls inside, and even on a beam on the ceiling.

“I’m just a small equation in this picture but my business is valued and the service I provided the community is highly valued along with my neighbors,” he said.

Finding a new space that is affordable to rent is one thing, but Karakorn said he will also lose the exposure from his Fourth Street frontage.

Salam Zairji opened SZ The Tailor about a year ago offering fittings and alterations. The first six months were slow, he said. Orders were just starting to ramp up this summer.

“I worked hard on it,” said Zairji, who emigrated to the U.S. from Iraq a decade ago, and settled in St. Petersburg with his family. He’s unsure where he’ll relocate his business to next.

‘Local business with a national sign’

Karakorn was one of the owners who pleaded his case to city officials when the property rezoning came up for a vote on Nov. 5. He spoke of the displacement of small businesses by corporate America.

“While we’re at it, we can put it in an Amazon warehouse somewhere,” Karakorn said.

The measure passed with just one dissenting vote.

Councilman Mike Harting, who voted in favor of the rezoning, said whatever a property owner does with their land is up to the owner.

“Does it bother me that buildings might change and those businesses will have to find another place to exist? Absolutely, it does. But that wasn’t the topic that was brought before us,” he said.

The application met the city’s standards for zoning and is consistent with the business corridor along Fourth Street, Harting said.

“This is a local business with a national sign over the top of it,” he said during the meeting.

Chris Steinocher, the president and CEO of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce, said their resources could help business owners as they relocate.

“They’re no more or less important than Chick-fil-A,” Steinocher said. He submitted a letter of support for the expansion to city officials on behalf of Neely, the franchisee owner.

Anulak Singphiphat saw the Village Shoppes as the “forever home” for his tropical fish business, Aquatic Galleria. There are tens of thousands of exotic animals in his shop, Singphiphat estimated.

He poured money into the place since it opened three years ago, even knocking down a wall to more than double the amount of space. It took loans, taking on credit card debt and his partner’s investment from his savings to build the business, Singphiphat said.

Relocating so much specialty and sensitive marine life could cost as much as $65,000, Singphiphat said.

“There is no way that we can afford this,” said Singphiphat, 39, who moved to the U.S. from Thailand in 1989. “It’s not like you put shelves up and put shoes on display or a furniture store. These are delicate ecosystems that we have to build.”

Fourth Street has long been a strong business sector in St. Pete, but as individual businesses grow, there will be some growing pains, Steinocher said.

“As this district becomes what it’s designed to be, a major retail hub, there will be redevelopment,” he said.