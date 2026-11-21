CLEARWATER — In six weeks, Clearwater Central Catholic went from overtime to running time.

On Oct. 9, the Marauders were stuffed on a 2-point conversion try in the extra period, falling to visiting Berkeley Prep for their second straight loss. In the Nov. 20 rematch, with a berth in the Class 2A, Region 2 final at stake, CCC seized control early and never let up, shrugging off damp conditions for a 35-7 victory that was even more lopsided than the score suggests.

“We knew we had to get this one back,” said senior center Jaxson Edds, one of the team’s four captains. “We had a bad taste in our mouths from the last regular-season game we lost to them.”

Edds anchored an offensive line that pushed the Buccaneers around all night. He was joined up front by sophomore guards Camden Baker and Matthew Miller and junior tackles Rajee Postell and Jordon Steijger.

“We’ve got five or six guys that we play up front, and those guys were great tonight,” CCC coach Chris Harvey said. “Jaxson’s the leader. He’s a four-year starter, he’s played in two state championship games, and so we’ve been preaching to him for the last year or so, ‘Hey, man, it’s your team. You’re the guy that needs to be able to take the reins and lead us where we want to go,’ and that’s what he’s able to do right now.”

Behind that line, Khayse Barrett did as he pleased. The 215-pound senior, who splits time between quarterback and running back, ran 14 times for 130 yards and a touchdown and threw for 62 yards and another score.

The second-seeded Marauders (10-2) piled up 267 rushing yards. Freshmen K.D. Smith (five carries, 36 yards) and John Curry (three carries, 36 yards) and junior Peyton Simms (four carries, 33 yards) all chipped in. Senior Dicarieze Williams, the team’s red-zone specialist, scored on runs of 6 and 3 yards to push his team-leading touchdown total to 12.

“That was our motto for the week, just be as disciplined as we could possibly be,” Harvey said. “Last time we played (Berkeley), we weren’t disciplined, we weren’t alignment- and assignment-sound, we weren’t very Marauder-like. (On Friday), the goal was to be just that, and that’s what they did, especially defensively.”

CCC’s front seven was every bit as dominant against the vaunted ground game of the third-seeded Bucs (8-3).

Consider the first half. The Marauders outgained Berkeley Prep 281 yards to 46 and held the Bucs to 20 rushing yards on 10 carries. CCC ran up 16 first downs to the visitors’ one and controlled the ball for 14:14 of the half’s 24 minutes.

It added up to a 28-0 halftime lead. When Williams dove in for his second touchdown four minutes into the third quarter, the running clock kicked in.

“Every week, we watch a ton of film no matter who the opponent is. We’re always prepping,” senior linebacker J.J. Schiavello said. “We knew what they were going to run, followed where their guards and tackles were going, and we filled the holes in the line. We were making sure that we were physical all around, and we showed that (Friday night). We were violent.”

For Schiavello, the rematch was also a shot at redemption.

“The first time we played (Berkeley), J.J. had a rough week,” Harvey said. “I think his motivation this week was getting lined up, being able to see things, get to the football and do what he does. He’s a tough kid, he’s a wrestler, he plays football the way you like people to play it.”

Berkeley Prep avoided the shutout midway through the fourth quarter. Senior Luby Jones carried the load on a 14-play, 75-yard drive that Cooper Hayes capped with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jones.

CCC now travels to Orlando to face The First Academy, the region’s top seed, which routed Tampa Catholic 42-14 in the other semifinal.

With a region title on the line, Harvey’s formula is simple.

“Just (play) CCC ball,” he said.

With school out for Thanksgiving week, Harvey told his players they’ll get more football than they’ve ever had.

“I think our goal is always never to allow someone else to dictate what we do,” he said, “and if we can do that, we can have success against anybody.”