A legal battle between two St. Petersburg businessmen could decide the fate of one of the city’s liveliest blocks.

This month, a two-story building next to the popular outdoor music venue Jannus Live was listed for sale.

The real estate listing detailed ambitious plans to transform 200 First Ave. N into a full-fledged entertainment hub with a comedy club, a dueling piano bar and a rooftop concert space.

But ongoing litigation could complicate the sale.

Jeff Knight owns the building at 200 First Ave. N. Tony Amico owns two buildings on that block as well as the courtyard where Jannus Live operates.

In July, Amico and his company, St Pete Jannus LLC, sued Knight and his company, The Jannus Landing Retail Building LLC, in Pinellas Circuit Court.

According to the suit, Knight signed a contract in 2015 granting Amico a right of first refusal for 200 First Ave. N. This means that Knight has to give Amico notice before listing the building for sale and give Amico an opportunity to match offers that come in.

The contract also gives Amico the option to buy the building outright starting next year. If Amico exercises that option, then Knight must sell the building to him at a fair market price, according to the suit.

Amico claims in the lawsuit that Knight went behind his back to try to sell The Jannus Landing Retail Building LLC to Kemper Slidell IV and his company, Hall Productions for $8.5 million.

Amico argues that the deal between Knight and Slidell violated his right of first refusal and option to buy, according to court records.

Amico wants the court to issue a judgement that clearly spells out his rights under the contract with Knight. He wants the judge to affirm that his rights still stand, even if a new owner takes over The Jannus Landing Retail Building LLC.

In court filings, Knight argues that the complaint is moot because he didn’t sell The Jannus Landing Retail Building LLC to Slidell.

He and Slidell have both asked for the case to be dismissed.

Slidell has since filed his own claim against Knight. According to the crossclaim filed this month, Slidell and Knight signed a purchase agreement for The Jannus Retail Landing Building LLC in June. Slidell claims that Knight violated that agreement by backing out of the sale at the last minute. Slidell wants the judge to force Knight to complete the transaction.

Knight has not responded in court to Slidell’s crossclaim.

All of this legal drama could make it harder for Knight to find a buyer for 201 First Ave. N, said Paul Boudreaux, a professor of law at Stetson University who specializes in real property.

“People are risk averse,” he said. “They don’t know what’s going to happen with that other person’s claim.”

Contracts like the one Amico and Knight signed are fairly common in the world of real estate, Boudreaux said.

For buyers, it provides an opportunity to expand their business down the line. Sellers get the security of knowing there will be at least one interested buyer when the time comes to sell.

Still, a lot has changed since Amico and Knight brokered their agreement.

“This was done 11 years ago,” Boudreaux said. “Prices of real estate have gone way up.”

If Knight is forced to sell to Amico, he could end up selling for a lower price than he’d like.

Amico said he is considering exercising his option to buy the building, but he’s not willing to pay the $11.5 million price tag being advertised in the real estate listing.

If Knight can find a buyer to pay that much, then more power to him, Amico said.

“I’m not against competition,” he said. He just wants Knight to stay faithful to their agreement.

The future of Knight’s business ventures was called into question last summer when he crashed his boat into the Clearwater Ferry, killing one person and injuring 10.

Knight faces eight felony charges of leaving the scene of a boating accident involving death and serious bodily injury and 16 misdemeanor navigational violations. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Knight stepped down as the head of Knight Global Entertainment shortly after. That company oversees operations of Jannus Live.

Knight Global Entertainment rents the courtyard where the concerts are held from Amico. The company’s lease is up at the end of the year. Amico said he would be open to extending the lease, but he’s also entertaining offers from other tenants.