Plant City’s sweetest tradition returns from March 4-14, and now we know the music lineup.

The 2027 Florida Strawberry Festival features about two dozen artists across genres genres.

Returning artists include vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys, classic rockers Styx and pop rock group Train. New additions include country singer Shaboozey and Latin pop star Becky G.

Gate admission costs $15 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and free for 5 and under. From Feb. 1 through March 14, select Publix stores will offer tickets for a dollar cheaper.

Only the first concert of the festival, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra on March 4, is included with regular festival admission. Concert ticket prices vary based on artist and seat section; The most expensive is a $125 pit ticket for Becky G, and the cheapest is a grandstand ticket for Grand Funk Railroad at $30.

Concert tickets go on sale on Dec. 10 at 8 a.m. Order online at flstrawberryfestival.com or call the ticket office at (813) 719-6680. ADA seating and group sales must be purchased by phone.

Who are you looking forward to seeing? Let us know in the comments.

Thursday, March 4

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. STYX

Friday, March 5

3:30 p.m. Tommy James and the Shondells

7:30 p.m. Josiah Queen

Saturday, March 6

3:30 p.m. Shaboozey

7:30 p.m. Max McNown

Sunday, March 7

6:30 p.m. Hudson Westbrook with McCoy Moore

Monday, March 8

3:30 p.m. Tanya Tucker

7:30 p.m. Maverick City

Tuesday, March 9

3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots (Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin)

7:30 p.m. Travis Tritt

Wednesday, March 10

3:30 p.m. Micky Dolenz (60 Years of the Monkees)

7:30 p.m. 38 Special

Thursday, March 11

3:30 p.m. Grand Funk Railroad

7:30 p.m. Charlie Wilson

Friday, March 12

3:30 p.m. Lorrie Morgan

7:30 p.m. Becky G

Saturday, March 13

7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson

Sunday, March 14

7:30 p.m. Train