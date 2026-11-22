The open-air cocktail bar that’s joining the culinary mix at the Sundial complex in downtown St. Petersburg has a grand opening date.

Drift Bar will debut its tropical cocktails and elevated bar fare on Nov. 28, according to a news release. Located at 155 Second Ave. N., the new hangout with a central bar and two patios is set to put an emphasis on live entertainment in Sundial’s outdoor pavilion.

A sister concept to Forbici, the modern Italian restaurant that opened at Sundial over the summer, Drift Bar is a collaboration between Next Level Brands co-founders Jeff Gigante, Joseph Guggino and Andrew Wright and Paradise Ventures president and CEO Michael Connor. Paradise Ventures and Ally Capital Group, which is led by Wright, own the plaza.

Drift Bar is inspired by Florida’s relaxed, coastal lifestyle, the release said. Bar manager Alex Rosenbleeth leads the beverage program that will bring cocktails made with ingredients like tropical fruit and citrus, while chef Jacob Rios, director of culinary, oversees the eats designed for sharing.

Guests are invited to pair signature libations such as the Pink Flamingo (Condesa Gin, lychee, lemon, grapefruit soda) and the Drift Sour (Sarti, Dutch Barn Vodka, guava, lemon, lime) with wings, sliders and smoked fish dip, among other familiar grub.

The 150-seat retreat has 30 spots at the bar and room for 120 throughout the front and courtyard patios. Designed by Atelier Zébulon Perron, Drift Bar’s space nods to 1980s Miami art deco with a playful, beachy feel.

“Drift Bar brings the Sundial courtyard back to life with the easygoing feel of a beach bar, a curated cocktail list and thoughtful small plates,” Gigante said in the release. “It’s where you meet before dinner, catch a game or hear some live music. And if you’re out downtown, it’s a great place to finish the night with one more drink.”

Reservations aren’t required for the grand opening, which will kick off at 3 p.m. Nov. 28. Expect complimentary passed bites in addition to the full food and drink menus. DJ Fresh will provide the tunes during his 6 p.m. set, and the bar plans to show the Lightning-Panthers game on a large screen.

Following Go Greek Yogurt’s September launch, Drift Bar marks another recent foodie arrival at Sundial.

The bar is one of the latest concepts for Next Level Brands, which has Forbici in Tampa and St. Petersburg and Tampa restaurants Boulon Brasserie and Union New American. Soon, the group will add Matilde, a coastal Mexican steakhouse in the works for Tampa, to its portfolio.

“Next Level Brands has already established a presence at Sundial with Forbici, and Drift Bar gives us an opportunity to collaborate in a new way,” said Connor in the release. “The pavilion has tremendous potential as a gathering place, and this partnership allows us to make better use of the outdoor space while adding another option for people visiting Sundial. We’re excited to see the property continue to be an active part of downtown St. Petersburg.”

Drift Bar’s anticipated hours are 3-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.

Happy hour will run from 3-6 p.m. daily. The entertainment lineup includes live music Thursday through Saturday and football on Sunday.

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