BROOKSVILLE – The Hernando County Department of Public Works will activate a new traffic signal at the intersection of Anderson Snow Road and Corporate Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The new traffic signal is aimed at creating smoother traffic flow and improving efficiency at the intersection.

No road closures or detours will occur when the signal becomes active. However, drivers are encouraged to use extra caution, follow the message boards, and reduce their speed and/or stop, if necessary, when driving through the area.