The second round of the high school football season wrapped up Nov. 20. Here’s a look at how teams in our Hillsborough County coverage area fared and what’s next for two of them in the region finals, which will be Friday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Alonso 26, Lennard 20

The Ravens are moving on to the region final round thanks to an impressive Friday night win over the Longhorns, led by junior quarterback Michael Pyne and senior running back Jaikim Haggans. Pyne totaled 207 total yards and two touchdowns, while Haggans, coming off a six-touchdown performance, added another postseason rushing score. Pyne has thrown for 2,445 yards, 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions and added eight more rushing touchdowns. Haggans has rushed for 1,314 yards this season. Defensive back Benjamin Rose and linebacker John Carothers led the Ravens defense with 13 and 12 tackles, respectively, while Jack Smith, Kamar Findlay and Alex Sandlin each had a sack. This is the Ravens’ (11-1) best season in two decades, having never won more than seven games in a season, according to records dating to 2004.

Up next: Alonso hits the road for the first time this postseason, heading down to Sarasota Riverview, the top seed in the Class 6A-Region 3 bracket. The Ravens are the No. 2 seed. The Rams (10-2) have scored a whopping 543 points this season, including 86 in their two playoff games thus far. Their senior quarterback, Logan Carillo, has thrown for 34 touchdowns and 3,139 yards, while fellow senior running back Justin Flores has rushed for 18 touchdowns on 159 carries.

Carrollwood Day 45, St. Petersburg Catholic 10

The Patriots continue to roll this season as the top team in Class 1A, the 11th-ranked team in Florida and 49th in the nation. CDS has yet to give up 100 total points to opponents this season, with its closest outcome coming in a 28-14 win over West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman — the 12th-ranked team in the state and third overall in Class 2A — on Oct. 30. On Friday, senior quarterback Myles McDonald threw four touchdowns on 358 passing yards and rushed for another score, while Kameron Battle added 174 yards and touchdown out of the backfield. Battle, a junior who has been on the team since eighth grade, now has nearly 4,200 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns in four seasons. Receivers Mark Jones Jr. and Derrell Hines Jr. were McDonald’s top targets, racking up 185 and 132 yards, respectively, and three touchdowns combined. Jason Dungy, son of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy, had a team-high four tackles and an interception. Alfonso Brown and Luke Anderson also had interceptions. On defense, Rashaun Fitts Jr. leads the team with 99 tackles (16 for a loss), while Zylen Little has 10 sacks and 40 tackles for a loss.

Up next: The Patriots (12-0) will host a region final game against Lakeland Christian (11-0-1), a team coming off a 45-20 win over Naples Neumann. The Vikings even defeated Class 6A’s top seed, Sebring, 45-21 in September. Lakeland Christian is led by senior quarterback Brody Brenneman, who has passed for 2,605 yards and 38 touchdowns to just three interceptions, while the Vikings senior running back A.J. Truedell has rushed for 1,190 yards and scored 27 total touchdowns. Receiver Messiah Borders has a team-high 12 touchdowns.

Sebring 24, Gaither 14

The Cowboys’ season came to a close after dropping their second-round game to the top-seeded Blue Streaks. It was a rough game for junior quarterback Daniel Terry, who threw three interceptions, but also scored on a passing and rushing touchdown to finish the game with 323 total yards. His top target was freshman William Jennings Jr., who had 5 catches for 129 yards and the touchdown. Senior linebacker Brad Cobb led the defense with 10 solo tackles, including two for a loss.