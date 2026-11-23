BROOKSVILLE — Brooksville will try to renegotiate its nearly $1 million law enforcement contract with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office before Jan. 1, now that voters have approved the property tax measure Amendment 3.

At the City Council’s Nov. 16 meeting, members agreed that Council Member Louis Hallal will sit down with the Sheriff’s Office to work out a new deal.

Voters passed Amendment 3, Hallal said, and the city has to act.

The contract takes up a large share of the city budget, and its price sets how much coverage is dedicated to Brooksville. If the city pays the Sheriff’s Office less, it gets fewer dedicated deputies.

The city disbanded its police department in 2018 and turned law enforcement over to the Sheriff’s Office. In 2025, it merged its fire department into Hernando County Fire Rescue.

In July, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said he would help the city walk away from the contract if Amendment 3 passed.

Mayor Christa Tanner said the city will always need some arrangement with the Sheriff’s Office. That includes security at meetings and help with personnel matters such as employee terminations. She said having a deputy in the council chambers makes her feel safer in these times.

Tanner also cautioned that the Sheriff’s Office can turn down whatever the city proposes. Either way, a decision has to be made by Jan. 1.

Waiting on FEMA

Finance Director Autumn Sullivan presented several budget amendments and other financial items. Every department came in under budget, she said, and fee-based departments brought in more revenue because of higher rates.

Sullivan said the city is still waiting for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse it for Hurricane Milton costs, two years after the storm. It could be several years before the money arrives, if it comes at all, because the federal process moves slowly and involves repeated meetings and reviews.

Grants Administrator George Popovich updated the council on the city’s grants. The city has finished a $2.88 million sewer rehabilitation project and has several other projects funded by federal or state grants. It is also applying for a $1 million grant to expand and upgrade its wastewater treatment plant.

County fuel

The council voted 5-0 to approve an interlocal agreement that lets city vehicles fuel up at county-owned stations.

Public Works Director Richard Weeks said the city now uses fuel cards at commercial gas stations. Based on the most recent fuel report, that costs about $275,000 a year.

Under the agreement, the county will bill the city monthly at its actual cost per gallon at the time of purchase. It will add a surcharge of 35 cents a gallon to cover administrative and operating costs, down from the 65 cents the county sought before negotiations.

City vehicles can fuel up from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extra access when operations or emergencies require it. The agreement runs five years and then renews automatically each year unless either side gives notice. Either party can end it with 30 days’ written notice.

Weeks said the biggest payoff comes in emergencies. City vehicles will no longer have to compete for fuel at commercial stations such as Wawa or 7-Eleven, which can run dry when residents rush to fill up. He said the city has had trouble getting fuel during past emergencies, and the county stepped in to help.

Each city vehicle and piece of gas-powered equipment will carry a badge that authorizes it to fuel at county pumps.

Hernando County Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier said the county stations have no attendant but are monitored by video around the clock. The price will move with the fuel market, he said, but the county gets a better deal because of its volume.

“We’re buying at a cheaper rate because of the bulk price,” he said.

Weeks said he expects the city to save money and will report back every six months. The city will keep its fuel cards as a backup.

Fireworks, collection bins

The council approved four ordinances 5-0 on second reading:

Ordinance No. 1027 sets standards and regulations for fireworks sales at temporary locations.

Ordinance No. 1028 sets permit requirements for fireworks displays.

Ordinance No. 1029 sets standards and regulations for collection bins.

Ordinance No. 1015 amends the “Adequate Public Facilities” article of the Land Development Code. It clarifies how the city calculates public school capacity, student generation rates and proportionate-share mitigation.

Farewells

Tanner and Council Member Betty Erhard were honored for their service on the council. Tanner did not seek re-election, and Erhard lost her re-election bid. The council approved proclamations for both 5-0.

Tanner said she would save her farewell remarks for a later meeting. Erhard spoke at length and repeated her commitment to lower taxes, less spending and transparency in government.

In other business

Cassandra Brockway of Brooksville Main Street and Ashley Hofecker of the Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce accepted a proclamation declaring Saturday, Nov. 28, Small Business Saturday.