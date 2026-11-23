BROOKSVILLE — The commissioners on the dais may cast the votes, but outgoing Hernando County Commission Chairman Jerry Campbell says the people who make county government work are the staff members behind them.

Campbell gave that message Nov. 10, when the commission honored him and Commissioner John Mitten at the end of its land-use meeting. Both are leaving the board. County Attorney Jon Jouben gave each man a plaque recognizing his service.

In a speech that ran about 20 minutes, Campbell read off a long list of county employees and constitutional officers. He credited them with keeping the government running smoothly and with giving commissioners what they need to make decisions.

He used the commission’s own office as an example. In some counties every commissioner has a personal assistant, he said, but in Hernando one person handles the needs of the whole board. The workload grew so heavy that she now has an assistant of her own.

Campbell saved some of his strongest praise for County Administrator Jeff Rogers. Other counties have struggled, he said, while Hernando has run smoothly under Rogers.

Commissioner Steve Champion also praised Mitten’s service. Mitten told Campbell he expects him to succeed in business, just as he did before he joined the commission.

Changes on the board

Campbell was elected in 2022 and did not run for re-election this year. He said he has not decided whether he will seek public office again.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Mitten to the seat Brian Hawkins gave up when he resigned to run for the Florida House. Hawkins has since won that race, and commissioners congratulated him at the meeting.

The two new commissioners are former state Rep. Jeff Holcomb, who served on the County Commission before, and Kathryn Birren, a businesswoman and former chair of the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Both were elected this year and are scheduled to be sworn in at the commission’s Dec. 17 meeting.