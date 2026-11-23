BROOKSVILLE — After more than a year of setbacks, the owner of 23.8 acres on Emerson Road south of Cortez Boulevard has a rezoning plan the Hernando County Commission could support.

Commissioners voted 5-0 on Nov. 10 to approve the request. The owner had agreed to give up its rights to build apartments, an assisted living facility and offices on the property. Instead, it will build only for-sale homes, including townhomes, villas and single-family detached houses, while keeping the density already vested on the property.

It took a while to get there. In May 2025, commissioners unanimously denied a request from the owner, Emerson Capital Group LLC, to rezone a larger tract for a 215-townhome community. That tract was the current site plus 16.38 acres. The board cited intensity, environmental impacts, school capacity and traffic.

The current, smaller request didn’t fare well at first either. In August, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to deny it. In October, the County Commission postponed a decision so the owner and county staff could work through the board’s concerns.

As submitted, the plan called for 80 single-family units on the site while keeping existing vesting for 180 multifamily units. It also would have removed the office-professional and assisted living uses from the property’s master plan.

On Nov. 10, Cliff Manuel of Coastal Engineering, who represented the owner, said the owner would go further. If the planned development project could reflect the single-family component of the county’s comprehensive plan and keep its density, he said, the owner would ask the board to “eliminate the prior uses, and we will no longer pursue them as part of our PDP.” That meant dropping the apartments and the assisted living facility for a single-family-only development.

“That’s where we’re willing to go with the board, depending on your final decision,” Manuel said.

Commissioner John Mitten thanked the owner for the concession. He said he struggles with how hard it is for people to buy homes, build equity and pass it on to their children “because they’re stuck in rentals all the time.”

Moving toward fee-simple ownership is the kind of conversation the board should be having, he said.

Commissioner Steve Champion said he liked the revised plan better. He said it is still dense, but the board can’t change that. He asked for 10% holiday parking and buffers, and Manuel said both are in the construction plans. Champion then moved for approval.

Commissioner Ryan Amsler said he agreed with Mitten and Champion, along with the benefits of homeownership.

Two residents spoke against the request.

Don Johnson said the area is rural and should stay that way. He called the number of deviations ridiculous and said he didn’t know how Champion could move to approve the request. Johnson had stamped a copy of the application “Denied” in red with his own rubber stamp.

“It’s really a bad place for that,” he said. “Pick another area. It’ll really mess it up. It’s more rural than a lot of areas.”

Alison Riley said nothing should be built on the site, citing growth, traffic and safety concerns raised at earlier hearings. People should live on acreage, like others on Emerson Road, she said, not in small, “cookie-cutter,” “sardine can” homes.

Riley lives in Garmisch Hills, an older subdivision nearby. She said its rules called for everyone to live on 2.5 acres, “not crammed into, squished-in sardines, like in Spring Hill.”

“All the houses are on acreage,” she said. “Respect the neighbors, not the builders.”

Champion said the board was dealing with vested rights.

“To me, it’s just a better product than what it was intended for,” he said. “My motion still stands for approval.”

Melton land

The commission also voted 5-0 to approve two development agreements between Jack Melton Family Inc. and the Hernando County School Board.

The first covers Black Jack Ridge, a combined planned development project on Cortez Boulevard with 978 units and 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Jessica Icerman, representing the Melton family, said the agreement had changed since its first hearing. One change is that mobile homes are now prohibited.

Champion asked why the item had come back. Icerman said state law requires two public hearings on a development agreement. Champion then moved for approval.

County Attorney Jon Jouben asked that the vote be delayed until his office could confirm it had reviewed the changes. Amsler objected to receiving 25 pages of revisions. Icerman said the revisions went to the county in October.

“I followed up multiple times,” she said.

Development Services Director Omar DePablo said staff had reviewed the changes and he had no concerns. He said some of the changes were made at the legal department’s request.

Commission Chairman Jerry Campbell asked Jouben whether the board could approve the agreement contingent on his office’s sign-off. Jouben said he wanted to consult with his staff, who were on their way to the chambers. After more discussion, the board approved the agreement 5-0.

The second agreement covers Ginny Grove, a proposed development of 907 units on Lockhart Road, mostly single-family. Revisions to that agreement were also handed out at the meeting. DePablo said they were reviewed during a break, and the board approved the agreement 5-0 after Champion moved for approval.

Industrial land

Commissioners voted 5-0 to reestablish the master plans for two parcels near Interstate 75 along Kettering Road, both planned for distribution centers. The parcels also received deviations raising the height limit from 60 feet to 85 feet to accommodate newer distribution technology.

Commissioners praised the plans and noted the jobs the facilities would bring.

Resident Bob Morgan said he worried the parcels could someday become data centers, despite the county’s current moratorium. Staff told him no data centers are planned in the county.

Community appearance

The commission held a second public hearing on a rewrite of the county’s community appearance regulations, Chapter 10 of the county code, and approved it 5-0.

The rewrite followed more than a year of public outreach. That included a countywide survey, four community roundtables in fall 2025 and a town hall and roundtable Aug. 20. The outreach reached more than 360 community groups and subgroups and drew 198 completed surveys. The fall roundtables had more than 50 participants. Stakeholder feedback was incorporated into the package presented to the board in January.

Morgan said he was not satisfied with the final version because of the many changes made along the way. DePablo said that after staff wrote the standards, they found some of the regulations conflicted with county code or state law.

One commissioner said the state has increasingly taken control of development decisions, which counties are bound to follow. Residents unhappy with those policies should contact their state legislators, the commissioner said.

In other action

Xenia Pino was appointed a full member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, a volunteer post. She has been an alternate for the past two years and has attended every meeting. Justin Noe received a letter thanking him for his service on the panel. Unsuccessful applicants Richard Sanvenero and Alex Santillan were encouraged to keep applying.

At land use meetings, DePablo sits in County Administrator Jeff Rogers’ seat. When that seat’s light came on, signaling that someone on the dais wanted to speak, Campbell instinctively called on “Administrator Rogers” instead of “Mr. DePablo.” Earlier, a commissioner had noted that Rogers was busy “administering the county” that day.