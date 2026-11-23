ELLENTON — Visiting the Gamble Plantation Historic State Park is a trip back to the days of the fictional Tara in “Gone With The Wind,” but the Civil War history echoing through the rooms of the antebellum Gamble mansion is a true story.

The oldest building in Manatee County, the Gamble mansion was the hiding place of Judah P. Benjamin, who served under Confederate President Jefferson Davis as Secretary of War, Attorney General and Secretary of State. He had a $40,000 price on his head, placed there by the Federal government, and he feared being captured and tried for treason.

A Yale law school graduate, Benjamin had served in the U.S. Senate prior to the War Between the States and had declined a presidential nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. While Benjamin was building his legal career, Major Robert Gamble was building his sugarcane plantation on the banks of the Manatee River.

Gamble arrived in Manatee County shortly after the frontier was opened to settlement in 1842 to plant sugarcane. He also grew tobacco and food for the plantation, as the nearest store was in St. Mark’s, near Tallahassee. He and a dozen other sugar planters along the Manatee River produced sugar and molasses for the New Orleans market. Gamble eventually owned about 3,500 acres and a wharf, where his sugar was shipped by schooner and steamboat.

He had the 10-room mansion built between 1845-50, sized for a family although he was a bachelor.

The tabby cement used to build the mansion is still standing, comprised of shell, sand and lime derived from oyster shells, now protected by plaster. At 2 feet thick, the walls help cool the house, as do the high ceilings and exterior white paint, and the design of the windows, directly across from each other and fitted with plantation shutters, takes advantage of cross-breezes. Gamble built the kitchen in a room separated from the living quarters to reduce heat and fire risk.

Gamble saved money by building the bedrooms without closets, which would have triggered a bedroom tax, instead furnishing the bedrooms with armoires to store clothing.

His slaves likely built their quarters on the property from palm logs with thatched roofs, which are no longer on the site. A brick meat smoker and storage was dug into the grounds several feet down to keep meat cool, and a cistern was built to hold rainwater. The cistern was stocked with minnows to eat the mosquito larvae, reducing dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses.

Falling sugar prices and crop losses forced Gamble to sell his estate for $190,000 in the late 1850s and return to his native Tallahassee.

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union raiders destroyed the plantation’s sugar mill; the ruins are still visible nearby on S.R. 683.

In May 1865, the mansion’s owner, Capt. Archibald McNeill, who had served as a blockade runner and the Confederacy’s Deputy Commissary for the Manatee District, gave sanctuary to Benjamin for three weeks at the mansion while he was making his escape from Federal troops following the defeat of the Confederacy.

Posing as a French journalist, “M. Bonfal,” Benjamin left Ellenton and made his way — with the help of Capt. Frederick Tresca and Hiram McLeod — to Sarasota, then Bimini, Nassau, Havana, St. Thomas and eventually, London, where he became a renowned barrister in Queen Victoria’s court in England.

In 1872, Major George Patten purchased the mansion for $3,000 but was forced to abandon it by 1895 due to maintenance costs. The Patten house on the Gamble Plantation property was the home of his son, Dudley Patten and family.

By 1925, the Gamble mansion was slated for destruction when the Judah P. Benjamin Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy bought it and 16 acres of the estate and deeded it to the State of Florida as a historic site. The UDC erected memorial markers for Confederate soldiers and World War I veterans in 1937 and keeps its archives in a newer building on the site. The Patten house is currently under renovation.

The Gamble mansion, 3708 Patten Ave., U.S. Highway 301, 1.5 miles west of I-75 exit 224 in Ellenton, is open for guided tours Thursday through Monday at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The visitor center and museum are open Thursday through Monday from 9-11:45 a.m. and 12:45-5 p.m. The visitor center is closed, and tours are not available on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Cindy Lane is a staff writer for the Tampa Bay Beacons. She can be reached at clane@TBNweekly.com. Do you want more Manatee County news? Click here to subscribe to our weekly newsletter.