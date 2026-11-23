A stretch of Gunn Highway in Odessa and Lutz has reopened after crews finished a culvert replacement ahead of schedule, Hillsborough County announced Nov. 18.

The roughly $1.3 million project, part of the county’s Culvert Renewal and Replacement Program, replaced an aging 5-by-10-foot box culvert near 18830 Gunn Highway with two 53-by-83-inch elliptical reinforced concrete pipes. The county said the new pipes will carry more stormwater and last longer.

The old culvert was nearing the end of its life span and had to be replaced to prevent a failure and keep the road safe, according to the county’s Public Works Department.

Work was originally scheduled to begin Oct. 12 and take 28 days. The start was later pushed to Nov. 5, and crews finished in less than two weeks. The county credited favorable weather and steady work for the early finish, which it said kept disruption from the closure to a minimum.

For more information about Hillsborough County Public Works projects and programs, visit hcfl.gov/departments/public-works.