BROOKSVILLE – A Brooksville man died of injuries after his bicycle and trailer were struck by a vehicle early Monday morning, Nov. 23, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

At about 5:20 a.m., a Kia Sorrento driven by a 77-year-old Brooksville man was traveling west on Wiscon Road.

Also traveling west on Wiscon Road, a 55-year-old Brooksville man was operating a bicycle and trailer combination with no lights ahead of the Kia.

East of Dentala Street, the vehicle overtook and collided with the bicyclist.

Transported to an area hospital, the bicyclist later died of injuries suffered during the crash.