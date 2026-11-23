PALMETTO — The Manatee County Veterans Council and the City of Palmetto sponsored a Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 from the Manatee County Fairgrounds to Sutton Park in downtown Palmetto, where the annual Veterans Day ceremony took place.

Pirates from the Anna Maria Island Privateers aboard the Scullywag and conquistadores from the Crewe of Hernando DeSoto aboard the San Cristobal III traveled the parade route interspersed with local high school marching bands, Junior ROTC cadets and many others honoring veterans.

Ret. U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carole Briggs, who served for 24 years, was named 2026 Veteran of the Year. She cited the “American’s Creed” written during World War I in 1917, a pledge for Americans to uphold the ideals of freedom, equality, justice and humanity. She quoted the final line of the pledge: “I believe it is my duty to my country to love it, to support its constitution, to obey its laws, to respect its flag and to defend it against all enemies.”

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The Auxiliary of the Year award went to Paige Dilione, who serves as the Auxiliary President for the Palma Sola VFW Post 10141 in Bradenton. The Civilian of the Year award went to Lori Ruth for her longtime involvement in recognition of her years of supporting East Manatee County veterans.

Keynote speaker, retired U.S. Army Col. Lorna House, a nurse in the Vietnam War, corrected the misconception that only those who serve in active combat are veterans, noting that many veterans who did not serve in active combat often underestimate their contributions.

She recounted taking part in a ceremony at a local retirement community in which the lone woman veteran present described herself as “just a clerk” in Washington D.C. House said she reminded her that her job was just as important as those of fighting service members.

Veterans Day was originally established as Armistice Day after World War I, honoring those who died in service. In 1954, legislation was passed changing the name to Veterans Day to honor U.S. military veterans from all wars, she said.

Korean War and Vietnam War vets and women vets seemed overlooked in the early years of Veterans Day, House said, with the emphasis on World War I and World War II veterans. Then she attended an all-Vietnam veteran Honor Flight that made her and the other veterans participating feel truly honored, with people saying, “Welcome home,” she said.

“A veteran is more than an individual serving a tour of duty in the military. A veteran is more than a person just doing a job,” House said. “A veteran is a person filled with pride and humility for having had the honor to serve their country.”