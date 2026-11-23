Telecommunicator recognized

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office telecommunicator Caitlin Williams talked a caller through CPR on Oct. 22, and the patient was resuscitated and taken to a hospital.

The call earned Williams her second CPR Saves Award.

Telecommunicators are often a caller’s first lifeline in an emergency, coaching people through CPR and other critical steps until first responders arrive.

Sheriff’s sergeant receivers SWAT Medal of Valor

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Teodoro Chavez received the Florida SWAT Association’s Medal of Valor on Nov. 11 at a ceremony at the Marriott Orlando Airport Lakeside.

The award recognizes Chavez’s actions Sept. 10, when two SWAT team members were shot while serving a search warrant at 8374 Coral St. in Spring Hill. Both deputies survived.

The sheriff’s office credited Chavez with courage and decisiveness, saying his quick response helped get his wounded teammates immediate medical care while the operation continued.

New traffic signal now active on U.S. 19 at Glen Lakes Boulevard

BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Department of Public Works activated a new traffic signal Nov. 17 at the intersection of Commercial Way (U.S. 19) and Glen Lakes Boulevard.

The signal is intended to improve traffic flow through the intersection.

No road closures or detours are planned, but drivers should use extra caution, follow message boards and slow down or stop as needed in the area.

Bilirakis moves closer to ending ‘wounded veteran tax’

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Palm Harbor, is a step closer to ending what he calls the “wounded veteran tax” after the House passed two measures backing his effort.

The House approved the bipartisan Major Richard Star Act, for which Bilirakis is the lead House sponsor, and the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, which includes major provisions of the Star Act.

Both measures target a rule that keeps certain combat-injured veterans, medically retired with fewer than 20 years of service, from receiving their full military retirement pay along with disability compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Before Maj. Richard Star passed away, I made him a solemn promise that I would never stop fighting until we ended the wounded veteran tax,” Bilirakis said. “Our combat-injured veterans earned these benefits through their service and sacrifice. They deserve both. Advancing these two measures brings us closer to fulfilling that promise, and I will continue pursuing every viable legislative pathway to get this relief signed into law.”

Bilirakis supported a discharge petition, led by House Democrats, that forced a floor vote on the standalone bill. He also backed the broader veterans package, which passed by voice vote and combines dozens of bipartisan measures on veterans’ health care, benefits and economic opportunity.

Six ways to save money — and water — this holiday season

The Southwest Florida Water Management District is offering six tips to help residents prepare holiday meals and host gatherings without running up their water bills.

Water plays a part in nearly every step of holiday entertaining, from cooking to cleanup. The district suggests:

• Thaw frozen food in the refrigerator or microwave instead of under hot running water.

• Rinse fruits and vegetables in a sink or pan filled with water instead of under a running faucet, then reuse the water on houseplants. A running faucet can use up to 4 gallons a minute.

• When washing dishes by hand, fill one sink or basin with soapy water and fill the rinse sink one-third to one-half full. Don’t let the rinse water run continuously.

• Use the right size pan for cooking. Large pans can require more water than necessary.

• Scrape food scraps into the trash or a compost bin instead of rinsing them down the garbage disposal, which uses up to 4 gallons of water a minute.

• Run the dishwasher only when it’s full. A standard dishwasher uses 5 gallons of water per cycle.

For more water conservation tips, visit WaterMatters.org/Water101.

Every detour has a back story

Beyond Florida’s interstates, roadside attractions, forgotten communities and old routes that once connected people and places all have stories to tell.

Two writers who have spent years chasing those stories will share them Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Florida Conversations: Backroads and Beyond at the Tampa Bay History Center.

Cathy Salustri travels the state every week researching her latest project, the Florida Spectacular podcast. Craig Pittman has covered Florida for 40 years, reporting on everything from its environment and politics to its natural disasters. Together, they’ll talk about the places they’ve found and the people whose stories make Florida more than its familiar destinations.

The program runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in TECO Hall, followed by a book signing. Galleries are open from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and the museum store stays open until 8 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and free for History Center members. Advance registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/4e5dbcxr.

Sheriff’s unit helps steer repeat caller toward long-term care

A Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputy helped move a person who repeatedly needed law enforcement help during mental health crises into long-term treatment, an example of the work the agency’s Mental Health Unit does daily, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies have documented nearly 30 reports involving the person since 2022. In the past two years, the person was placed under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows involuntary psychiatric examination, 10 times.

Rather than simply responding to each call, Deputy A. Sharma of the Mental Health Unit took a proactive approach, working with family members, health care professionals and community partners to connect the person with appropriate care.

Through regular communication, follow-up and coordination of resources, Sharma helped the person move into a more structured treatment setting focused on long-term stability and recovery.

The unit’s work extends beyond answering calls for service, the sheriff’s office said. Its members work to identify underlying problems, build relationships, connect people with resources and reduce the likelihood of future crises.

Part of Old Spring Lake Road to close for drainage work

BROOKSVILLE — Old Spring Lake Road will be closed to through traffic between 25927 and 25936 Old Spring Lake Road from Nov. 30 through Dec. 18 for drainage work.

The Hernando County Department of Public Works and Goodwin Brothers Construction will improve the area’s drainage infrastructure as part of the Old Spring Lake Road Pond Retrofit Program.

During construction, residents at 25927 Old Spring Lake Road will use Neff Lake Road to reach their property, and residents at 25936 Old Spring Lake Road will use Spring Lake Highway.

Drivers should plan ahead, follow posted detour signs and use caution in the area.