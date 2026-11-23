OLDSMAR — Doug Bevis, a former Oldsmar mayor and council member, died unexpectedly Nov. 13 at his home. He was 63.

News of his death brought an outpouring of tributes from elected officials across Pinellas County and from the many residents whose lives he touched.

Known to many simply as “Bevis,” a name that stuck from his years as a radio DJ, the Cincinnati native lived in Pinellas County for nearly 30 years. In that time, he sold real estate, ran an embroidery business, emceed concerts and special events, served as a liaison for the local chamber of commerce and helped get bicycles to children through Kids Pedal Power.

According to the city, Bevis served on the Oldsmar City Council from 2013 to 2019 as a council member, vice mayor and mayor. His public service reached across the region. He was appointed to the Forward Pinellas board, the Pinellas County Tourist Development Council and the Mayors’ Council of Pinellas County, where he represented regional interests in transportation, planning and tourism.

“Throughout his tenure, he demonstrated a strong commitment to the community, supporting economic development, recreational opportunities and initiatives that contributed to Oldsmar’s quality of life,” the city said in a tribute posted online. “His years of service and community involvement leave a lasting legacy in Oldsmar and throughout the region.”

At the Nov. 17 City Council meeting, Mayor Katie Gannon introduced a tribute video with highlights from Bevis’ years on the council. The final frame read, “Rest in Peace, Mayor Bevis.” Gannon paused before saying, “There’s a lot of great memories in there, Doug.”

Safety Harbor Mayor Joe Ayoub posted a photo on Facebook of himself and Bevis at the two cities’ annual Mayors’ Breakfast, a holiday event that raises help for families in need.

“That morning was Doug at his best: bringing people together,” Ayoub wrote. “Doug was a good friend and a great guy — the kind of person who always showed up for his community. ... He will be greatly missed.”

In Belleair Bluffs, Commissioner Suzy Sofer remembered her longtime friend during the City Commission’s meeting. Sofer has served on the commission for more than 15 years.

“Doug always welcomed me to the Mayors’ Council meetings, and he had the biggest heart,” Sofer said. “So, Godspeed, Mayor Bevis. You are really going to be missed.”

Bevis’ daughter, Jessica Pedraza, wrote on Facebook that the family had only just learned the news.

“The man, the myth, the legend, my larger-than-life father, the man of many hats ... from 25 years on the radio to engineering to running his own embroidery company to chamber board, to vice mayor to mayor and on and on and on, has passed away,” she wrote.

In a later post, Pedraza shared a photo of her father with her and her husband, Jonathan, taken on Halloween. Bevis had come to spend the weekend with them, and they brought him along to the gym before trick-or-treating. His death, she wrote, “seems so surreal, as I’m sure all death does.”

“My chest is heavy, my heart is throbbing,” Pedraza wrote. “The pictures being posted onto Dad’s page bring a smile through the tears. His personality was larger than life, and his presence in a room was never a secret.”

The family will hold a cruise-themed celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Nielsen Media Research building in Oldsmar. The theme fits Bevis, who loved to cruise and in recent years helped check in passengers at Port Tampa Bay.

“I know my dad had a larger-than-life personality that touched so many, and I can’t wait to hear the stories,” Pedraza wrote in the online invitation. She asked guests to wear their favorite cruise or vacation attire “as we celebrate the amazing human being that Bevis was.”

The family is asking guests to RSVP for the event, which they’re calling Bevis’ Sail-Away Celebration.