ST. PETERSBURG — When Casey Finestone launched Pawcasso, one of her main goals was to help shelter dogs find homes by showing off their paintings to prospective adopters.

Now that the business has grown, she can also put money behind programs that help dogs in need. Shoppers can see her kits in person Nov. 28-29, when Finestone brings Pawcasso to Shopapalooza at Vinoy Park.

Her most recent stop was the St. Pete Run Fest on Nov. 13-14. About 150 dogs took part in a walk/run there, and race director Keith Jordan showed up dressed as a squirrel.

Finestone sold $10 mini kits to raise money for VEG Cares, a Veterinary Emergency Group program that pays for surgery and medical care for pets whose families can’t afford it.

Besides the half marathon, 10K and 5K, the festival included kids’ races and the PeliPaws Dog Run.

Pawcasso’s logo is a digital drawing of Finestone’s first dog, Callie, a golden retriever. She now has Bella, a 14½-year-old Chihuahua mix.

Finestone, a University of Tampa business management graduate, launched Pawcasso in 2024.

“I did take a couple of years to get it going,” she said. “I love small business, grassroots and making an impact.”

Her website describes the product as “mess-free art kits for dogs that turn playful moments into one-of-a-kind keepsakes.” The kits come in mini, small, medium and large sizes and cost $10 to $26.99.

“The greatest joy for me is seeing how happy these experiences make people and their pups, whether it’s a family creating a special memory together or a shelter dog getting some extra love and attention,” Finestone said. “Knowing that something so simple can make such a meaningful impact is what makes it all worth it.”

Finestone said she sold 3,000 kits last year and donated $3,000 to Pet Pal Animal Shelter.

Once people understand how the kits work, she said, they buy them.

Justine Gould of Brandon met Finestone at an event two years ago and bought a kit for Clyde, her American foxhound mix. She noticed other dog owners buying kits, too, and said she has followed Finestone ever since.

Clyde loved it, Gould said, and the family framed his painting.

“It’s a crowd-pleaser and crowd-drawer to have something related to dogs and something you can take home,” she said.

Pawcasso kits are also sold in retail pet stores, and Finestone has started getting online orders from around the country.

She also brings the kits to animal shelters, where painting gives the dogs a break.

“It’s something fun to get them out of the kennels,” she said. “Giving back to rescue animals and helping more dogs find loving homes is also a huge part of why I do this.”

PAWCASSO

What: Mess-free art kits that let dogs paint a picture by licking a treat off a sealed bag

Prices: $10 to $26.99

Website: pawcassoart.com

Next appearance: Shopapalooza, Vinoy Park, Nov. 28-29

How it works:

• Apply paint to the sheet or ornament included in the kit.

• Put the sheet or ornament in the clear plastic bag provided. When your dog is ready, zip the bag closed.

• Spread peanut butter or another treat on the outside of the bag.

• Let your dog lick off the treat, which spreads the paint inside.

• Take out the sheet or ornament, sprinkle on glitter and set it somewhere safe to dry.