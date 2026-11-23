BROOKSVILLE – Two new members joined the Hernando County School Board on Nov. 17, and the board chose Michelle Bonczek as its new chair during the same ceremony.

Circuit Judge Barbara Jo Bell swore in newcomers Dana Pearce and Kara Champion. Stephen Bilsborough, senior pastor of Great Life Church, then administered the oath to Shannon Rodriguez.

All five members pledged to work together on behalf of the district’s students and staff.

The board also named Kayce Hawkins vice chair and approved its meeting schedule through November 2027.