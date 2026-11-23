Harbor Holidays, the holiday parade and the tree lighting will go on as planned this year after residents and business owners urged Safety Harbor leaders not to sacrifice the city’s signature events as it braces for steep property tax losses under Amendment 3.

At a Nov. 17 meeting, commissioners backed an initial package of temporary cost-cutting measures projected to save about $1.2 million in the general fund this fiscal year. But they agreed to keep funding the holiday events, along with the monthly Third Friday, through the end of the year. Only the annual Santa tour around town was paused.

“We’re also in a position that we don’t have to rip the rug out from under people that are only days or weeks away from something they’ve been working towards for a long time,” Commissioner Jacob Burnett said.

The reprieve may be brief. City officials estimate Amendment 3, which voters approved Nov. 3, will hit Safety Harbor harder than any other municipality in Pinellas County. Because about 54% of the city’s taxable property value comes from homesteaded primary residences, Safety Harbor stands to lose about 34% of its taxable value, or roughly $760 million of $2.22 billion, once the measure is fully phased in.

“We are a community of homeowners, and homeowners are exactly who this amendment was written to help,” City Manager Josh Stefancic said. “That’s why the impact on our budget is so large.”

Approved by 62% of voters statewide and 53.6% in Safety Harbor, Amendment 3 raises the homestead exemption, the portion of a primary home’s value that cannot be taxed, from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and to $250,000 in 2028, with annual inflation adjustments after that. It also lowers the cap on yearly increases in the taxable value of non-homestead properties, such as businesses and rentals, from 10% to 5%. School taxes are unaffected, so the losses fall on city and county operating budgets.

In Safety Harbor, that means the $37 million general fund, which pays for fire, law enforcement, parks, recreation, the library and street maintenance.

City staff estimate the general fund will lose at least $2.17 million in fiscal 2028, a 9.6% drop in revenue, and $3.74 million in fiscal 2029, a 16.6% drop. Those figures include lost property taxes and reduced county reimbursements for fire and emergency medical services. Officials called the numbers a conservative baseline and warned that county EMS funding alone could fall by as much as 30%.

At the same time, general fund operating costs have climbed about $1.5 million a year since fiscal 2024 because of inflation and staffing expenses. City projections show what happens if Safety Harbor makes no changes and covers the gap with its $14.7 million in reserves: It would fall below its required 20% emergency reserve by fiscal 2031 and run out of reserves entirely by fiscal 2032.

Stefancic cautioned commissioners against routinely using reserves, which are one-time money, to pay recurring expenses.

Amendment 3 also limits what city property taxes can pay for. It lists seven permitted uses: public safety, education, infrastructure, natural resource projects, debt service, pension obligations, and general government operations and administration. Recreation, the library, community events and nonprofit grants are not named, so future state legislation could bar cities from using property tax dollars for them.

To prepare, commissioners endorsed a five-tier framework that ranks general fund services by how clearly the amendment allows property taxes to fund them. Tier 1 is public safety: law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency management and building safety. Tier 2 covers general government and infrastructure, including administration, finance, legal, planning, engineering, streets, fleet and building maintenance. Tier 3 is essential park grounds maintenance such as mowing, trimming and tree care, which qualifies as natural resource work. The library and recreation programs fall in Tier 4. Tier 5 covers discretionary spending such as city events, parades, fireworks, nonprofit grants and downtown enhancements.

“I want to be clear, a lower tier is not a judgment about how much our community values a service,” Stefancic said. “It reflects how clearly the amendment allows property taxes to pay for it, and where we look first if we have to make choices.”

The tax cuts don’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2027, and won’t reach the city budget until the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, 2027. Even so, officials want to start saving now to build a cushion while they wait for guidance from state lawmakers and for final property values next summer.

The initial package freezes 20 vacant positions, about 10% of the city’s workforce. It also puts roughly $1.8 million in planned capital projects under review or on hold and pauses discretionary spending such as nonprofit grants and city publications.

Community rallies

Throughout the budget discussions, residents, business owners and nonprofit leaders have urged officials not to underestimate how willing the community is to raise money and volunteer to keep its events and programs alive.

Janet Hooper, representing the Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center, proposed a restricted community holiday fund. It would collect private donations to reimburse the city for major events and food assistance.

“We all moved here because this was a great place to live,” Hooper said. “It’s the immediate Band-Aid to keep something that’s important to people in this city going.”

Taylor Mavrakos, vice chair of the Mattie Williams board, said Safety Harbor’s high rate of homeownership shows how invested residents are in the town.

“When we had that slide saying that we’re the town that’s most impacted, and we have the most homeowners, it’s because we love this town,” Mavrakos said. “People don’t like living here. People love living here.”

Businesses offered help, too. Cabot Browne, general manager of the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa, said the resort would be honored to host the tree lighting and cover its costs. He said the resort might also take on expenses for the Fourth of July fireworks, which launch behind the property.

Others spoke about what’s at stake. Crystel Calderon, owner of Port Key Books on Main Street, said Third Friday is typically one of her store’s biggest sales days each month. Representatives of Paint Your Heart Out Safety Harbor, the American Legion Auxiliary and Safety Harbor Little League asked to stay involved as the city weighs possible cuts to grants and park budgets. Former library staff and supporters urged officials to protect money for new print books so the library doesn’t lose county funding tied to circulation.

Resident Jenifer Joyce asked commissioners to give residents time to organize before making sweeping cuts.

“Don’t underestimate the power of your community and trust that, given the opportunity, we’ll help you close the gap,” Joyce said. “Don’t focus on what we can’t do. Focus on what we can do.”

Many of the numbers will stay in flux until the Legislature meets in March to write rules carrying out Amendment 3, and until the Pinellas County Property Appraiser’s Office releases initial property values June 1.

In the meantime, officials are weighing long-term revenue options, including a possible dedicated fire assessment fee on property owners, which commissioners will review Dec. 14. Community surveys and listening sessions are planned before any cuts become permanent.

“We’re not fearmongering. This is for real, and we’re trying to get ahead of everything,” Commissioner Andy Steingold said. “We want to continue the traditions. But again, we’re going to need the community to come together to keep it going.”