NORTHDALE — After the season Sickles had last winter — 26 wins and a trip to the Class 6A state semifinals — one question follows the Gryphons into the next: Can they do it again?

The early returns are encouraging. Sickles opened with running-clock wins over Jefferson, 85-19, and Gaither, 73-38, the latter a 20-win Class 5A region finalist last season. Madden Geiger, a 6-foot-10 transfer, has already scored 34 points.

Coach Michael Weaving, though, isn’t looking that far ahead, and he doesn’t want his players to, either. The 10th-year coach knows a long season brings plenty of variables, from game plans to grueling road trips to a little bit of luck.

“We have high expectations, but we understand the road is very, very difficult,” said Weaving, who is 155-94 at Sickles. “It was difficult last year, and it’s going to be even more difficult this year.”

The Gryphons will face the same teams they had to get through last season, he said, plus teams that dropped down from Class 7A.

“Last year, we didn’t have any transfers — just figuring it out with the guys we had, piecing them together and getting them all on the same page,” Weaving said. “Now we’ve got to do it all over again.”

Sickles also has to shake off how last season ended. Eventual state champion Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas beat the Gryphons 74-27 in the state semifinals, and the bus ride home felt even longer.

“No, that game wasn’t fun — not much fun at all,” Weaving said.

He credited the opponent’s experience and said the big stage got to his team.

“They won back-to-back state championships. They had a lot of experience,” Weaving said. “The moment, I think, was big, and I think some of the way the game started, and I think everything just kind of snowballed. Sometimes there is room to get your butt kicked so you know what it feels like. That’s what happened.”

He also pointed to nerves, the long trip and the bigger court at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

“Now it is what it is,” he said. “New season.”

Starting over shouldn’t be too tall a task, especially now that the Gryphons are taller.

Sickles lost three of its top four scorers but landed Geiger, a senior power forward who averaged 14.6 points per game last season at Calvary Christian in Clearwater. Weaving also likes what he has seen from Daviss Jones, a 6-foot-7 junior who can play alongside Geiger or spell him.

Plenty of experience returns, too. Senior captains Adrian Thomas (13.7 points per game), Chase Weismiller (7.5) and Bob Buccino (7.3) will run the offense and attack the basket.

Weaving said Weismiller might be the biggest addition of all. He missed most of last season with an injury and played in only four games.

Through two games, Jones has 24 points, Weismiller 21 and Thomas 18. Geiger leads the team with 34, including a few highlight dunks, and senior Morgan Turner has added 19.

“I think we can space the floor a little bit better than we maybe could have last year with just more shooting options and improved shooting from some of the other guys,” Weaving said. “And we have a lot more length. Always good when you’ve got a 6-10 guy, two 6-7 guys and a few more 6-foot-plus guys.”

Weaving won’t predict whether the Gryphons will make it back to states. He does know they won’t surprise anyone.

“We understand we have a target on our back because of what we experienced last year,” he said. “And we understand that we’re probably going to get everybody’s best shot, but we’re going to treat every game like we always have. ... (The goal of) going to the state tournament every year never changes. You just can’t skip the steps to get there.”